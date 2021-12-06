Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Babcock International Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
  Report
Babcock International : preferred as capability partner on Australian Defence High Frequency Communications

12/06/2021 | 05:42am EST
6 Dec 2021

Babcock preferred as capability partner on Australian Defence High Frequency Communications

Babcock International, the aerospace and defence company, has been selected by the Australian Government as the preferred tenderer to upgrade and sustain the Defence High Frequency Communication System (DHFCS) to support the Australian armed forces over the next 10 years, with a further four extension options, each of two years.

Babcock Australasia will collaborate with Lockheed Martin Australia, and the Australian Defence Force (ADF), to deliver an upgraded system which provides effective long-range communications capability for Australia's land sea and air assets. The result is a robust sovereign solution that provides the ADF with a performance edge across its operations.

Building on Babcock's proven Defence High Frequency Communications experience in the UK and New Zealand, this contract cements our long term commitment to Australia and underpins our strategic aim of developing our presence in our target markets. It also reinforces our core capabilities in delivering technology-led, cutting-edge solutions to support complex electronic defence programmes.

David Lockwood, Chief Executive, Babcock International said:

"I am absolutely delighted that we have been selected as preferred tenderer for this internationally significant capability programme for the Australian Government. Babcock has a strategic and expanding role in providing these critical services to three of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance partners, where interoperability and interchangeability are becoming vital.

"This selection reinforces confidence in our ability to grow our defence business in target international markets, and to build on Babcock's capability in digital defence, an area of increasing importance to our global customers.

"Fit for today and ready for tomorrow, our collaborative approach will deliver a secure, resilient and advanced high-frequency communications solution for the ADF."

Babcock will now enter a period of commercial discussions, and pending a final Australian Government decision, will achieve formal contract award.

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
