  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Babcock International Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Babcock International : signs a three year contract extension with the Defence College of Technical Training

12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
21 Dec 2021

Babcock signs a three year contract extension with the Defence College of Technical Training

Babcock the aerospace, defence and security company, has been awarded a further three year contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide training and support to the Defence College of Technical Training.

The extension to the Electro-Mechanical Engineering Contract 2 (EMTC), worth around £75 million for three years with an optional one year extension, follows a successful seven year period of close collaboration between the Armed Forces, MOD and Babcock.

Over 450 highly skilled Babcock employees deliver training and support to the Defence School of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering at MOD Lyneham and the Defence School of Marine Engineering at HMS Sultan for the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Royal Marines and Royal Navy trainees. The training aims to provide every trainee the best possible technical training, education and opportunity to maximise their potential and carry out their role in their Front Line Commands.

The new contract will see Babcock continue to provide services including Training Delivery, Training Design, Training Planning, Scheduling & Administration, Media, Equipment Support and Site Support, and additionally a centralised Building Manager Capability at HMS Sultan.

Alistair Deas, Babcock's Defence Training Director (Land), said:

"We are delighted to have been chosen to continue to support the Defence College of Technical Training. The Electro-Mechanical Engineering Contract delivers excellent technical training based on learning strategies that blend the best of traditional practice with evidence based innovations and developments in Technology Enhanced Learning. We are proud to be a part of ensuring the Nation's Armed Forces are able to meet the demands of today and the challenges of tomorrow."

Commandant DCTT Air Cdre Sansom said: "I am looking forward to the continuation of what has been an excellent contract, and in my experience one of the easiest to manage, where the needs have been met in driving forward both the numbers in training and the way that training has collectively been undertaken".
Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 14:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 4 296 M 5 692 M 5 692 M
Net income 2022 89,0 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2022 1 053 M 1 395 M 1 395 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 522 M 2 012 M 2 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 29 137
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 301,40 GBX
Average target price 370,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Chairman
Jon Hall Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Myles Peter Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC7.68%2 012
VINCI5.40%55 198
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED39.63%33 324
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 830
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.27%21 337
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 735