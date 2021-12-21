Babcock International : signs a three year contract extension with the Defence College of Technical Training

21 Dec 2021

Babcock the aerospace, defence and security company, has been awarded a further three year contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide training and support to the Defence College of Technical Training.

The extension to the Electro-Mechanical Engineering Contract 2 (EMTC), worth around £75 million for three years with an optional one year extension, follows a successful seven year period of close collaboration between the Armed Forces, MOD and Babcock.

Over 450 highly skilled Babcock employees deliver training and support to the Defence School of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering at MOD Lyneham and the Defence School of Marine Engineering at HMS Sultan for the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Royal Marines and Royal Navy trainees. The training aims to provide every trainee the best possible technical training, education and opportunity to maximise their potential and carry out their role in their Front Line Commands.

The new contract will see Babcock continue to provide services including Training Delivery, Training Design, Training Planning, Scheduling & Administration, Media, Equipment Support and Site Support, and additionally a centralised Building Manager Capability at HMS Sultan.

Alistair Deas, Babcock's Defence Training Director (Land), said:

"We are delighted to have been chosen to continue to support the Defence College of Technical Training. The Electro-Mechanical Engineering Contract delivers excellent technical training based on learning strategies that blend the best of traditional practice with evidence based innovations and developments in Technology Enhanced Learning. We are proud to be a part of ensuring the Nation's Armed Forces are able to meet the demands of today and the challenges of tomorrow."