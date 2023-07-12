Babcock will provide operational support to armoured vehicles provided by the UK to the Ukrainian military, it added.
|278.90 GBX
|+2.24%
|+0.75%
|-1.46%
|Babcock gets $65 million contract for UK military support to Ukraine
|Jul. 11
|Babcock says full-year still in-line with April guidance
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has awarded defence firm Babcock International a contract worth 50 million pounds ($64.6 million) to support urgent operational requirements for Ukraine's military, the company said on Wednesday.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|279.60 GBX
|+2.49%
|+0.75%
|1 777 M $
|-1.46%
|1 777 M $
|+31.78%
|1 735 M $
|+61.40%
|1 735 M $
|+29.24%
|1 982 M $
|-22.51%
|2 017 M $
|-2.93%
|1 508 M $
|+17.34%
|1 502 M $
|+30.27%
|1 469 M $
|+31.35%
|1 372 M $
|+6.71%
|2 222 M $