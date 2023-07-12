Today at 05:33 am

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has awarded defence firm Babcock International a contract worth 50 million pounds ($64.6 million) to support urgent operational requirements for Ukraine's military, the company said on Wednesday.

Babcock will provide operational support to armoured vehicles provided by the UK to the Ukrainian military, it added.

($1 = 0.7738 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)