Cavendish Nuclear using innovation and technology to drive forward net-zero emissions

11 Nov 2021

Cavendish Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Babcock International Group, is delivering a two-year contract by U-Battery Developments Ltd for supporting the design of an Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR), a type of advanced nuclear reactor.



U-Battery is an advanced modular gas-cooled reactor, capable of providing a low carbon, cost effective, locally embedded and reliable source of power and heat for energy intensive industries and remote locations.



Cavendish Nuclear is involved in a number of key areas of the conceptual design, including safety systems, auxiliary systems, refuelling and modular transportation of the plant. Cavendish Nuclear's unique capabilities in design, operation and subsequent decommissioning bring comprehensive lifecycle expertise to the conceptual design process.



The Cavendish Nuclear team is conducting a conceptual design for modular manufacturing based upon best industry practices and manufacturing methods. The work draws upon a specialist team at Babcock's Rosyth facility, which is home to one of the largest modular manufacturing facilities in the UK. The site has embarked on a new era of digitising its facilities and systems to bring advancements and efficiencies into its manufacturing, build and assembly processes.



This design project complements the full-scale, first of its kind, mock-up of the main vessels of the U-Battery AMR at Cavendish Nuclear's Whetstone Facility in Leicestershire in September of this year.



James Ewence, Cavendish Nuclear's New Build and Advanced Nuclear Technologies Director, said:

"We are delighted to be working with U-Battery Development Ltd at our site in Rosyth, where we have extensive experience of modular build.



"Combining our innovation and technology skills, we look forward to creating a design solution for the manufacturing of Advanced Modular Reactors whilst contributing to the Government's commitment to net-zero."



The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is investing up to £44 million in the AMR feasibility and development project, with the aim to maximise the amount of off-site factory fabrication.



The UK is transitioning to net-zero emissions for the benefits of the environment, its people and prosperity. The UK's world-leading climate change legislation sets a target date for net-zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045. The Government published a Climate Change Plan update in December 2020, which reflects the increased ambition of the new targets set in the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Act 2019.