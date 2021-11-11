Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Babcock International Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cavendish Nuclear using innovation and technology to drive forward net-zero emissions

11/11/2021 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11 Nov 2021

Cavendish Nuclear using innovation and technology to drive forward net-zero emissions

Cavendish Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Babcock International Group, is delivering a two-year contract by U-Battery Developments Ltd for supporting the design of an Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR), a type of advanced nuclear reactor.


U-Battery is an advanced modular gas-cooled reactor, capable of providing a low carbon, cost effective, locally embedded and reliable source of power and heat for energy intensive industries and remote locations.


Cavendish Nuclear is involved in a number of key areas of the conceptual design, including safety systems, auxiliary systems, refuelling and modular transportation of the plant. Cavendish Nuclear's unique capabilities in design, operation and subsequent decommissioning bring comprehensive lifecycle expertise to the conceptual design process.


The Cavendish Nuclear team is conducting a conceptual design for modular manufacturing based upon best industry practices and manufacturing methods. The work draws upon a specialist team at Babcock's Rosyth facility, which is home to one of the largest modular manufacturing facilities in the UK. The site has embarked on a new era of digitising its facilities and systems to bring advancements and efficiencies into its manufacturing, build and assembly processes.


This design project complements the full-scale, first of its kind, mock-up of the main vessels of the U-Battery AMR at Cavendish Nuclear's Whetstone Facility in Leicestershire in September of this year.


James Ewence, Cavendish Nuclear's New Build and Advanced Nuclear Technologies Director, said:
"We are delighted to be working with U-Battery Development Ltd at our site in Rosyth, where we have extensive experience of modular build.


"Combining our innovation and technology skills, we look forward to creating a design solution for the manufacturing of Advanced Modular Reactors whilst contributing to the Government's commitment to net-zero."


The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is investing up to £44 million in the AMR feasibility and development project, with the aim to maximise the amount of off-site factory fabrication.


The UK is transitioning to net-zero emissions for the benefits of the environment, its people and prosperity. The UK's world-leading climate change legislation sets a target date for net-zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045. The Government published a Climate Change Plan update in December 2020, which reflects the increased ambition of the new targets set in the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Act 2019.

Post navigation

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
10:17aCavendish Nuclear using innovation and technology to drive forward net-zero emissions
PU
07:17aBabcock appoints new Head of Investor Relations
PU
11/10Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ awarded contract for the UK Royal Navy's maritime..
AQ
11/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation data stuns Fed officials
11/10Barclays Downgrades Babcock International To Equal-Weight From Overweight, Trims PT
MT
11/10ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AstraZeneca, General Electric, Parker-Hannifin, PayPal, Qiagen....
11/09Elbit Systems Unit Secures $100 Million Contract to Deliver Electronic Warfare Capabili..
MT
11/09Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ awarded contract for the UK Royal Navy's maritime..
PU
11/08UK shares near record cheap levels after Brexit, says J.P.Morgan
RE
11/04Babcock Highlighting Support of COP26 Goals
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 267 M 5 720 M 5 720 M
Net income 2022 89,0 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 1 288 M 1 727 M 1 727 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 624 M 2 191 M 2 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 29 137
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 321,70 GBX
Average target price 375,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Chairman
Jon Hall Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Myles Peter Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC14.08%2 191
VINCI17.01%62 804
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED51.31%36 835
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%30 464
FERROVIAL, S.A.19.95%22 556
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.33.55%18 963