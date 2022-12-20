IN BRIEF: Babcock wins French military aircraft support contract

Babcock International Group PLC - London-based aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering services - Wins 10-year "multi-million" contract with two partners for support of air transit and aircraft operation equipment from the Aeronautical Maintenance Department of the French Ministry of Armed Forces. Doesn't specify the exact value of the contract, which will involve work by technicians at 26 military bases in France and abroad. Operations will begin in the first half of 2023, with Babcock responsible for fleet management. Babcock says the deal is its first significant land sector contract in France. "This new contract places us in a good position for future opportunities in the land sector and with the French armed forces," says Pierre Basquin, chief executive officer of Babcock France.

Current stock price: 282.53 pence, down 1.1% early Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 6.3%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

