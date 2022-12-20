Advanced search
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
2022-12-20
284.60 GBX   -0.35%
04:02aIN BRIEF: Babcock wins French military aircraft support contract
AN
11/22FTSE 100 Hits Two-Month High After Oil Rebound
DJ
11/22LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Eyes turn to US Fed minutes; oil lifts FTSE 100
AN
IN BRIEF: Babcock wins French military aircraft support contract

12/20/2022 | 04:02am EST
Babcock International Group PLC - London-based aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering services - Wins 10-year "multi-million" contract with two partners for support of air transit and aircraft operation equipment from the Aeronautical Maintenance Department of the French Ministry of Armed Forces. Doesn't specify the exact value of the contract, which will involve work by technicians at 26 military bases in France and abroad. Operations will begin in the first half of 2023, with Babcock responsible for fleet management. Babcock says the deal is its first significant land sector contract in France. "This new contract places us in a good position for future opportunities in the land sector and with the French armed forces," says Pierre Basquin, chief executive officer of Babcock France.

Current stock price: 282.53 pence, down 1.1% early Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 6.3%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

