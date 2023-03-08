Advanced search
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits

03/08/2023 | 02:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Price Waterhouse Coopers of PWC office in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's auditing watchdog has slapped PwC with a 7.5 million pound ($8.9 million) penalty for "serious breaches" on audits of engineer Babcock International, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the penalties related to failings on audits of Babcock's accounts up to the end of March 2017 and 2018, as well as one of its subsidiaries in the latter year.

Breaches identified included repeated failures to challenge management and obtain sufficient appropriate evidence, the FRC said.

The fine was discounted by 25% to 5.6 million pounds due to early resolution, the regulator said.

Two PwC partners - Nicholas Campbell Lambert and Heather Ancient - were also fined 200,000 pounds and 65,000 respectively, discounted to 150,000 pounds and 48,750 pounds respectively.

The FRC's investigation into PwC's statutory audits of the Babcock group financial statements for 2019 and 2020 is ongoing.

PwC was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8460 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)


© Reuters 2023
