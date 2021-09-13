Log in
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 million

09/13/2021 | 02:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it agreed to sell its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings, the owner of 14 A330 refuelling jets, for 189 million pounds ($261 million), in its latest disposal aimed at reducing debt.

The aero-engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds worth of assets to help repair its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Rolls said after the planned sale to Equitix Investment Management Limited, it would continue to be a 23.5% shareholder in AirTanker Services, which operates the 14 refuelling and transport jets that are mainly used by Britain's Ministry of Defence.

AirTanker Holdings is a joint venture between Airbus, Babcock, and Thales.

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC -0.09% 340.2 Delayed Quote.21.54%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC -1.78% 109.06 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
THALES -1.17% 83.12 Real-time Quote.10.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 265 M 5 904 M 5 904 M
Net income 2022 80,1 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2022 1 351 M 1 870 M 1 870 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 718 M 2 379 M 2 378 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 29 137
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Chairman
Jon Hall Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Myles Peter Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC21.54%2 379
VINCI8.08%59 657
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.84%34 240
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED29.67%31 912
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED22.58%22 858
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.50%21 304