Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 million

The aero-engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds worth of assets to help repair its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Rolls said after the planned sale to Equitix Investment Management Limited, it would continue to be a 23.5% shareholder in AirTanker Services, which operates the 14 refuelling and transport jets that are mainly used by Britain's Ministry of Defence.

AirTanker Holdings is a joint venture between Airbus, Babcock, and Thales.

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

