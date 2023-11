Babcock International Group PLC is a defense company operating in the United Kingdom, Australasia, Canada, France and South Africa, with exports to additional markets. The Company provides a range of products and service solutions to enhance its customers’ defense capabilities and critical assets. It operates in four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. The Marine segment includes naval ships, equipment, and marine infrastructure in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Nuclear segment includes submarines and complex engineering services in support of decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management and design and installation in the United Kingdom. The Land segment includes critical vehicle fleet management, equipment support and training for military and civil customers. The Aviation segment includes critical engineering services for defense and civil customers, including pilot training, and equipment support.