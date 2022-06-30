Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
5.880 USD   -4.23%
06:31aB&W Environmental Awarded Contract to Supply Highly Efficient Cooling Technology for Pulp Mill in South America
BU
06:31aBabcock & Wilcox Renewable Service Awarded $15 Million Contract for Biomass Boiler Installation Project in Europe
BU
06/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.(NYSE : BW) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&W Environmental Awarded Contract to Supply Highly Efficient Cooling Technology for Pulp Mill in South America

06/30/2022 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for more than $5 million to design and supply highly efficient SPIG® cooling towers for a pulp mill in South America.

B&W Environmental will provide a total of 18 cooling cells for three towers. The wet cooling towers are designed to reduce overall water use and maximize efficiency while high-quality, resistant materials provide the tower with an extended operable lifespan.

“We continue to see growth in demand for our technologies and services in the robust South American pulp and paper market, particularly as customers look to make their operations more efficient and environmentally friendly,” said B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Our specialized SPIG cooling solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of pulp and paper plants and we see significant opportunities in this important market.”

B&W’s experience includes wet cooling (mechanical and natural draft) systems, dry cooling systems and hybrid cooling solutions that can be customized to site-specific requirements. SPIG technologies can be designed for a wide range of project requirements such as high seismic and wind loads, vibration control, corrosion resistance, low-noise emission, sub-freezing operation, and seawater applications.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the awarding of a contract to design and supply cooling towers for a pulp mill in South America, as well as growth opportunities in the pulp and paper market in South America. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
06:31aB&W Environmental Awarded Contract to Supply Highly Efficient Cooling Technology for Pu..
BU
06:31aBabcock & Wilcox Renewable Service Awarded $15 Million Contract for Biomass Boiler Inst..
BU
06/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.(N : BW) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.(N : BW) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.(N : BW) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.(N : BW) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.(N : BW) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.(N : BW) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/23BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : Honing in on Hydrogen in Houston
PU
06/17BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 933 M - -
Net income 2022 27,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 508 M 508 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,88 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 95,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Salamone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandy Johnson Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Dziewisz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.-34.81%508
ATLAS COPCO AB-37.29%45 081
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.41%31 750
FANUC CORPORATION-9.72%30 894
SANDVIK AB-31.37%21 292
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.52%19 546