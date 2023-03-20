Advanced search
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
5.590 USD   +1.45%
06:54aBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Secures $9 Million Contract to Supply Cooling Systems in the Middle East
MT
06:31aBabcock & Wilcox Awarded $9 Million Contract to Supply Cooling Systems for Middle East Green Hydrogen Project
BU
03/16Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Segment Information(1) - Form 8-K
PU
Babcock & Wilcox Awarded $9 Million Contract to Supply Cooling Systems for Middle East Green Hydrogen Project

03/20/2023 | 06:31am EDT
Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental business segment has been awarded a contract for more than $9 million to design and supply two cooling systems for a clean hydrogen production facility in the Middle East.

B&W Environmental will supply two SPIG® fiberglass-reinforced polymer (FRP) cooling towers to provide efficient, low-emissions cooling for a plant that will use renewable energy sources to produce hydrogen.

“We’re excited to play an important role in this groundbreaking clean energy project,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “B&W Environmental’s SPIG cooling systems can be custom-designed for renewable energy facilities, including clean hydrogen production, and can help these plants operate at peak performance while protecting the environment from harmful emissions.”

“Renewable energy and hydrogen are key to the future of clean energy in the Middle East and Africa region, and as more energy producers look to produce low- and zero-emissions energy, we’re ready to help them achieve their goals with a broad selection of advanced technologies and services,” Morgan said.

B&W Environmental’s FRP cooling towers can operate under harsh conditions while providing high strength, weather resistance, long-term performance and durability, and exceptional noise and vibration absorption.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to a contract to design and supply cooling systems for a clean hydrogen production facility in the Middle East. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 960 M - -
Net income 2023 8,15 M - -
Net Debt 2023 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 62,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 496 M 496 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 132
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,59 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Salamone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandy Johnson Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Dziewisz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.-3.12%496
ABB LTD5.74%59 604
SIEMENS LIMITED16.42%14 185
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.23%9 048
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-9.29%8 824
ABB INDIA LIMITED23.31%8 487