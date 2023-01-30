Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-27 pm EST
6.500 USD   -0.76%
06:31aBabcock & Wilcox Awarded Contracts Totaling $14 Million to Provide Highly Efficient Cooling Systems for UK Waste-to-Energy Plants
BU
01/27Contractors appointed to deliver GBP480m Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant
AQ
01/24Babcock & Wilcox Gets $65 Million Contract From UK Waste-to-Energy Plant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Babcock & Wilcox Awarded Contracts Totaling $14 Million to Provide Highly Efficient Cooling Systems for UK Waste-to-Energy Plants

01/30/2023 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental business segment has been awarded contracts totaling more than $14 million to design and supply highly efficient dry cooling systems for waste-to-energy plants in the UK.

B&W Environmental will supply SPIG air-cooled condensers for the projects, which provide significant environmental benefits and are well-suited for renewable energy applications such as waste-to-energy and biomass-fueled power plants. Dry cooling systems using air-cooled condensers can be used in nearly any climate and benefit the environment by eliminating cooling water discharge.

“The world continues to move toward waste-to-energy, biomass and other renewables to provide environmentally friendly and efficient sources of energy,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “We are pleased to work with power producers and industry to provide an extensive range of clean power production technologies including B&W Environmental cooling, emissions control systems and equipment.”

“The UK waste-to-energy and biomass power market continues to be strong and we anticipate more opportunities for B&W Environmental’s technologies to make an important contribution in this market in the future,” Morgan said.

B&W Environmental offers design, engineering, manufacture and installation of dry cooling systems using only ambient air without any need for water, and its technologies are suitable for both renewable and thermal power plants.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to contracts to design and supply highly-efficient cooling systems for waste-to-energy plants in the UK. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
06:31aBabcock & Wilcox Awarded Contracts Totaling $14 Million to Provide Highly Efficient Coo..
BU
01/27Contractors appointed to deliver GBP480m Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant
AQ
01/24Babcock & Wilcox Gets $65 Million Contract From UK Waste-to-Energy Plant
MT
01/24Babcock & Wilcox Awarded $65 Million Contract to Provide Engineering and Advanced Techn..
BU
01/24Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Secures $65 Million Contract to Provide Engineering ..
CI
01/11Babcock & Wilcox Wins Contract From Phillips 66 to Support Carbon Capture Project in UK
MT
01/11Babcock & Wilcox Awarded Contract to Support Phillips 66 Carbon Capture Project in U.K.
BU
01/11Babcock & Wilcox's B&W Environmental Segment Receives Contract by Phillips 66 Limited
CI
01/10Babcock & Wilcox and Fidelis Form Global Alliance to Produce Clean, Zero-Carbon Intensi..
BU
01/10Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox and Fidelis Form Global Alliance to Produce Clean,..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 870 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 576 M 576 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,50 $
Average target price 9,20 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Salamone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandy Johnson Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Dziewisz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.12.65%576
ABB LTD13.79%64 701
SIEMENS LIMITED4.65%12 920
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.14.58%10 365
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.7.73%8 598
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.80%8 321