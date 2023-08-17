On August 16, 2023, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Fidelis New Energy has selected Mason County, W. Va. to invest $2 billion in a hydrogen production facility and microgrid project called The Mountaineer GigaSystemTM.

As part of the Fidelis H2TM Technology Alliance, B&W will provide renewable energy processing technologies and our flue gas pre-treatment technologies to support this game-changing project that demonstrates that the clean energy future is happening right now!

Excerpted from the press conference:

Watch the full press conference on Gov. Jim Justice's YouTube channel.