Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : B&W to Provide Biomass-to-Energy Plant for Net-Zero-CO2 Hydrogen Project
Today at 03:18 pm
On August 16, 2023, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Fidelis New Energy has selected Mason County, W. Va. to invest $2 billion in a hydrogen production facility and microgrid project called The Mountaineer GigaSystemTM.
As part of the Fidelis H2TM Technology Alliance, B&W will provide renewable energy processing technologies and our flue gas pre-treatment technologies to support this game-changing project that demonstrates that the clean energy future is happening right now!
Excerpted from the press conference:
Watch the full press conference on Gov. Jim Justice's YouTube channel.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a provider of energy and environmental technologies and services for the industrial, electrical utility, municipal and other customers. The Company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable, Babcock & Wilcox Environmental, and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. Its Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. Its Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment provides emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications around the world. Its Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment provides steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.