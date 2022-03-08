Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Company Overview

B&W Enterprises cautions that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to adjusted EBITDA and sales targets, expectations regarding future growth, expansion and profitability, as well as statements about B&W's future pipeline of new projects and business within its Renewable, Environmental and Thermal operating segments and their impact on future shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on us and the capital markets and global economic climate generally; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and the impact of those acquired businesses on our cash flows, results of operations and financial condition, including our acquisition of Fosler Construction Company Inc., VODA A/S, Fossil Power Systems Inc., and Optimus Industries, LLC; our recognition of any asset impairments as a result of any decline in the value of our assets or our efforts to dispose of any assets in the future; our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient financing to provide liquidity to meet our business objectives, surety bonds, letters of credit and similar financing; our ability to comply with the requirements of, and to service the indebtedness under, our debt facility agreements; our ability to pay dividends on our 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; our ability to make interest payments on our 8.125% senior notes due 2026 and our 6.50% notes due 2026; the highly competitive nature of our businesses and our ability to win work, including identified project opportunities in our pipeline; general economic and business conditions, including changes in interest rates and currency exchange rates; cancellations of and adjustments to backlog and the resulting impact from using backlog as an indicator of future earnings; our ability to perform contracts on time and on budget, in accordance with the schedules and terms established by the applicable contracts with customers; failure by third-party subcontractors, partners or suppliers to perform their obligations on time and as specified; our ability to successfully resolve claims by vendors for goods and services provided and claims by customers for items under warranty; our ability to realize anticipated savings and operational benefits from our restructuring plans, and other cost-savings initiatives; our ability to successfully address productivity and schedule issues in our B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental and B&W Thermal segments; our ability to successfully partner with third parties to win and execute contracts within our B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental and B&W Thermal segments; changes in our effective tax rate and tax positions, including any limitation on our ability to use our net operating loss carryforwards and other tax assets; our ability to successfully manage research and development projects and costs, including our efforts to successfully develop and commercialize new technologies and products; the operating risks normally incident to our lines of business, including professional liability, product liability, warranty and other claims against us; difficulties we may encounter in obtaining regulatory or other necessary permits or approvals; changes in actuarial assumptions and market fluctuations that affect our net pension liabilities and income; the Company's ability to successfully compete with current and future competitors; the Company's ability to negotiate and maintain good relationships with labor unions; changes in pension and medical expenses associated with its retirement benefit programs; social, political, competitive and economic situations in foreign countries where it does business or seeks new business; and the other factors specified and set forth under "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and B&W Enterprises cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains information regarding our adjusted EBITDA for each business segment, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis is defined as the sum of the adjusted EBITDA for each of the segments, further adjusted for corporate allocations and research and development costs. At a segment level, adjusted EBITDA presented is consistent with the way our chief operating decision maker reviews the results of operations and makes strategic decisions about the business and is calculated as earnings before interest expense, tax, depreciation and amortization adjusted for items such as gains or losses on asset sales, net pension benefits, restructuring costs, impairments, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, costs related to financial consulting, research and development costs and other costs that may not be directly controllable by segment management and are not allocated to the segment. We present consolidated Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is useful to investors to help facilitate comparisons of our ongoing, operating performance before corporate overhead and other expenses not attributable to the operating performance of our revenue generating segments. In this presentation, we also present certain targets for our adjusted EBITDA in the future; these targets are not intended as guidance regarding how we believe the business will perform. We are unable to reconcile these targets to their GAAP counterparts without unreasonable effort and expense due to the aspirational nature of these targets.
Executive Summary
Strong Global Brand
Babcock & Wilcox provides high-quality, innovative renewable, environmental and thermal technologies and has served critical power generation and industrial applications for more than 150 years.
Positioned for Growth
B&W's transformation is gaining momentum, with a pipeline of more than $7.5 billion in identified project opportunities in high-growth markets over the next three years, and recent significant awards including five renewable new-buildwaste-to-energy projects booked since September 2021.
B&W is continuing to expand its clean energy portfolio through innovation and acquisition:
Next Generation B&W
B&W FOUNDATION DRIVES GROWTH STRATEGY
Advanced Technologies
Research & Innovation
Global Brand Equity
High-Growth End Markets
Vast Installed Base
A Circular Economy
For our economy and future generations, we continually develop ecologically sound ways of utilizing and recycling valuable resources like biomass, municipal waste, and solar energy to create clean, renewable baseload power while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The Clear Choice for Our Climate
As an industry leader in providing advanced air emissions
control, energy recovery, carbon capture and hydrogen production technologies, our engineered solutions are designed to reduce the environmental impact of industrial processes.
Efficient. Safe. Reliable.
From the initial patent for the water-tube safety boiler to the world's first supercritical boiler to technologies using the latest advanced steam cycles, our robust thermal energy designs deliver availability and long-term operation.
The next generation Babcock & Wilcox is providing innovative environmental, renewable and energy transition solutions,
generating recurring revenues from a broad thermal installed base and expanding globally
What We Do
RENEWABLE
Technologies for Renewable Power & Resource Recovery
Waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy baseload power, chemical recovery boilers for pulp & paper, long duration energy storage, solar power installation & services
Technologies for a Clean Environment
Emissions control, ash handling systems for bottom and fly ash, wet/dry/hybrid
ENVIRONMENTAL
cooling systems, energy recovery, ClimateBrightTM hydrogen production and
decarbonization technologies
Technologies for Efficient Steam Generation
THERMAL
Boilers, ancillary equipment and global aftermarket parts, service and upgrade offerings to effectively utilize a wide range of fuels for power or industrial applications
Delivering value to our customers through technology-driven products and services, with 600 active patents worldwide; continual product improvement and research and development to support future energy needs, including carbon capture
