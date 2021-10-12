Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Diamond Power Finland Oy to Supply Sootblowers for Bioproduct Mill

(TUUSULA, Finland - October 13, 2021) - Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) subsidiary Diamond Power Finland Oy has been selected to supply sootblowers to Metsä Fibre's new bioproduct mill in Kemi, Finland. The mill's recovery boiler will be equipped with a fully retractable sootblower, and a rake-sootblower will be supplied for the mill's flue gas cooling system.

"We're extremely pleased Metsä Fibre has selected us to provide Diamond Power® sootblowers for this new mill. The new mill expands Metsä's production capacity and creates hundreds of jobs," said Jukka Vanninen, Managing Director of Diamond Power Finland operations. "Diamond Power sootblowers are trusted to remove deposits, prevent plugging of gas passes and maintain boiler efficiency, and feature specialized designs and configurations to meet customer needs for precision, reliability and efficiency."

"Our advanced boiler cleaning technologies are designed to be efficient and reliable and we're looking forward to helping our customer further support Finland's forest industry through our work on the Kemi bioproduct mill project," Vanninen said.

"We have set high material efficiency and energy and environmental targets for the Kemi bioproduct mill. Consequently, we also require our partners to have both the most reliable technical solutions and a knowledge of our production requirements," said Jari-Pekka Johansson, Director for Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill project. "The mill, including the recovery boiler, will be built using the best available technology or even more advanced technology to ensure that we will achieve the best environmental performance possible under all conditions. With Diamond Power products, we are well positioned to build an efficient and reliable bioproduct mill in Kemi."

In addition to boiler cleaning equipment, B&W's Diamond Power products and services include furnace monitoring infrared cameras, primary and upper-lever port rodders, black liquor spray cleaners, spare parts and maintenance services.

