  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Diamond Power Finland Oy to Supply Sootblowers for Bioproduct Mill

10/12/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Diamond Power Finland Oy to Supply Sootblowers for Bioproduct Mill October 12, 2021

(TUUSULA, Finland - October 13, 2021) - Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) subsidiary Diamond Power Finland Oy has been selected to supply sootblowers to Metsä Fibre's new bioproduct mill in Kemi, Finland. The mill's recovery boiler will be equipped with a fully retractable sootblower, and a rake-sootblower will be supplied for the mill's flue gas cooling system.

"We're extremely pleased Metsä Fibre has selected us to provide Diamond Power® sootblowers for this new mill. The new mill expands Metsä's production capacity and creates hundreds of jobs," said Jukka Vanninen, Managing Director of Diamond Power Finland operations. "Diamond Power sootblowers are trusted to remove deposits, prevent plugging of gas passes and maintain boiler efficiency, and feature specialized designs and configurations to meet customer needs for precision, reliability and efficiency."

"Our advanced boiler cleaning technologies are designed to be efficient and reliable and we're looking forward to helping our customer further support Finland's forest industry through our work on the Kemi bioproduct mill project," Vanninen said.

"We have set high material efficiency and energy and environmental targets for the Kemi bioproduct mill. Consequently, we also require our partners to have both the most reliable technical solutions and a knowledge of our production requirements," said Jari-Pekka Johansson, Director for Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill project. "The mill, including the recovery boiler, will be built using the best available technology or even more advanced technology to ensure that we will achieve the best environmental performance possible under all conditions. With Diamond Power products, we are well positioned to build an efficient and reliable bioproduct mill in Kemi."

In addition to boiler cleaning equipment, B&W's Diamond Power products and services include furnace monitoring infrared cameras, primary and upper-lever port rodders, black liquor spray cleaners, spare parts and maintenance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to supply sootblowers to an industrial facility in Finland.These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

###

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 18:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
