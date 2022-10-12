Advanced search
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:18 2022-10-12 am EDT
6.275 USD   -2.86%
09:52aBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Industrial Waste Streams to Fuel Australia's Clean Energy Initiatives
PU
09/20Babcock & Wilcox to Participate in U.S. Department of Energy Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh Sept. 21-23, 2022
BU
09/15Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at D.A. Davidson's 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference September 22-23, 2022
BU
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Industrial Waste Streams to Fuel Australia's Clean Energy Initiatives

10/12/2022 | 09:52am EDT
In an article in Waste Management Review, B&W's Andrew Waite discusses the environmental, social and economic benefits of developing localized energy-from-waste processing facilities in industrial areas. These facilities can help usher in the country's lower carbon future - reducing landfill methane emissions and providing opportunity for biogenic CO2 capture.

Industrial wastes typically offer a higher calorific value than municipal solid waste because the waste stream is more consistent, which means less processing costs. Long-term, these plants can be designed to incorporate carbon capture and potentially provide another revenue stream.

Several facilities are being proposed for existing or new industrial estates in Australia. Similar facilities have been operating in Europe and the United Kingdom for years. In the UK several hubs are now taking the process further and creating hubs for carbon dioxide sequestration into old oil and gas reservoirs.

Read the entire article

B&W WTE Technologies

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 13:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 908 M - -
Net income 2022 11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 569 M 569 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 94,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Salamone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandy Johnson Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Dziewisz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.-28.38%569
ABB LTD-28.65%47 269
SIEMENS LIMITED15.46%11 800
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-33.55%8 428
ABB INDIA LIMITED42.89%8 225
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-33.19%7 463