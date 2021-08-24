Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Kim Bredahl Joins Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as Senior Vice President, B&W Renewable

08/24/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Will Lead Company’s Renewable Energy Growth Initiative

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that Kim Bredahl will join the company as Senior Vice President, B&W Renewable, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Establishing this key leadership role further strengthens the company’s commitment to the continued growth of its renewable energy business as customers seek efficient and environmentally sustainable power generation that supports a circular economy, including B&W’s industry-leading waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy technologies, and products for the pulp and paper industry.

“Kim has extensive global experience and insight in the waste-to-energy sector, and a strong track record in international project development,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to have him on our team as the demand for our technology solutions continues to increase and as we execute our long-term plans to grow this important segment of our business.”

Bredahl has more than 30 years of experience in engineering, project management, sales, and marketing in the energy industry. Since 2019, Bredahl has served as Director and Authorised Officer, Sales, Public Relations and Marketing, for Steinmüller Babcock Environment, a global provider of waste-to-energy and power plant technology solutions. He also has served in multiple leadership and project management positions within the waste-to-energy sector, including Managing Director and Sales Director. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a degree in Business Administration from Copenhagen University.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Renewable

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable offers cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W Renewable’s leading technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the growth of its B&W Renewable business segment. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
06:44aBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : Kim Bredahl Joins Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as..
PU
06:31aBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : Kim Bredahl Joins Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as..
BU
08/19BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : to Participate in Seaport Research Partners Annua..
BU
08/16BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : to Participate in B. Riley Securities Summer Summ..
BU
08/13BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : B. Riley Lifts Price Target on Babcock & Wilcox E..
MT
08/12BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : Presentation PDF 4.50 MB
PU
08/12BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : Swings to Profit in Q2 As Revenue Improves -- Sto..
MT
08/12Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 20..
CI
08/12Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Seek Investments or Acquisitions
CI
08/12BABCOCK & WILCOX : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 755 M - -
Net income 2021 5,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 99,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 624 M 624 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 075
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,27 $
Average target price 9,18 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Salamone Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer
John J. Dziewisz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Alan Bradley Howe Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.107.12%624
ATLAS COPCO AB42.44%79 398
FANUC CORPORATION-8.64%40 470
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED50.81%39 255
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.67%38 015
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.6.70%31 049