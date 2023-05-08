Advanced search
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:03aBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02Babcock & Wilcox BrightLoop Hydrogen Generation Technology Selected by Black Hills Energy for Wyoming Clean Energy and CO2 Capture Project Development
AQ
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Management Change - Form 8-K

05/08/2023
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15 (d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 2, 2023

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-36876 47-2783641
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
1200 East Market Street
Suite 650
Akron, Ohio 		44305
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, including Area Code: (330) 753-4511

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on which Registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share BW New York Stock Exchange
8.125% Senior Notes due 2026 BWSN New York Stock Exchange
6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB New York Stock Exchange
7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock BW PRA New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers..

On May 2, 2023, the Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company") approved and established a long-term cash incentive program for fiscal years 2023-2025 (the "LTCIP"). Pursuant to the LTCIP, certain eligible employees (including each of the Company's named executive officers) have a bonus opportunity weighted 50% on the Company's adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for 2023 and 50% on the Company's adjusted EBITDA for 2024. To the extent a LTCIP participant is eligible for a bonus based on the Company's adjusted EBITDA for 2023 or 2024 and except as the Committee may otherwise provide, the participant will only earn the bonus if the participant remains employed with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through December 31, 2025; provided that the Committee may pay up to half of any such bonus opportunity corresponding to 2023 or 2024 following the end of that year (subject to clawback, unless otherwise provided by the Committee, if the participant ceases to be employed with the Company or one of its subsidiaries prior to December 31, 2025). The total LTCIP bonus opportunity for each of the Company's named executive officers is as follows: Kenneth M. Young- $1,500,000; Jimmy B. Morgan - $1,100,000; Louis Salamone - $1,050,000; John J. Dziewisz - $900,000; and Joseph T. Buckler - $800,000.

Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
May 5, 2023 By: /s/ Louis Salamone
Louis Salamone
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Accounting Officer
(Principal Accounting Officer and Duly Authorized Representative)

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
