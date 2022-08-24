Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 23, 2022

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On August 23, 2022, the board of directors of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (the "Company") approved that the Company declare a dividend of $0.4843750 per share of its outstanding 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), with a record date for the dividend of September 15, 2022 and a payment date of September 30, 2022. The Preferred Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BW PRA."

