Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Material Event - Form 8-K

08/24/2022 | 06:08am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15 (d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 23, 2022

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-36876 47-2783641
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
1200 EAST MARKET STREET, SUITE 650
AKRON, Ohio 		44305
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, including Area Code: (330) 753-4511

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on which
Registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share BW New York Stock Exchange
8.125% Senior Notes due 2026 BWSN New York Stock Exchange
7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock BW PRA New York Stock Exchange
6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On August 23, 2022, the board of directors of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (the "Company") approved that the Company declare a dividend of $0.4843750 per share of its outstanding 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), with a record date for the dividend of September 15, 2022 and a payment date of September 30, 2022. The Preferred Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BW PRA."

Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Date: August 24, 2022 By: /s/ Louis Salamone
Louis Salamone
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Accounting Officer
(Principal Accounting Officer and
Duly Authorized Representative)

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 10:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
