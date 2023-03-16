Advanced search
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-16 pm EDT
5.510 USD   +2.42%
05:16pBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Segment Information(1) - Form 8-K
PU
04:56pBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (form 10-K)
AQ
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Segment Information(1) - Form 8-K

03/16/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Segment Information(1)

(In millions)

SEGMENT RESULTS Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
REVENUES:
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable $ 105.7 $ 51.6 $ 330.6 $ 156.8
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental 43.2 36.1 154.4 133.8
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal 105.2 104.9 415.1 433.3
Other (4.2 ) (0.3 ) (10.3 ) (0.6 )
$ 249.9 $ 192.3 $ 889.8 $ 723.4
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable (5) $ 11.2 $ 8.2 $ 26.1 $ 23.2
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental 4.7 4.5 9.8 11.8
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal 15.0 16.7 56.3 49.1
Corporate (3.5 ) (0.9 ) (16.5 ) (12.5 )
Research and development costs (0.8 ) (0.5 ) (3.3 ) (1.1 )
$ 26.5 $ 27.9 $ 72.4 $ 70.6
AMORTIZATION EXPENSE:
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable (2) $ 0.9 $ 2.1 $ 4.5 $ 2.7
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental 0.7 0.7 2.7 3.0
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal (3) 1.8 0.6 5.8 2.9
$ 3.4 $ 3.3 $ 13.0 $ 8.6
DEPRECIATION EXPENSE:
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable $ 1.7 $ 0.8 $ 3.4 $ 3.0
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental 0.2 0.4 0.7 1.6
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal 2.0 1.2 6.8 5.1
$ 3.9 $ 2.4 $ 10.9 $ 9.7
As of December 31,
BACKLOG: 2022 2021
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable (4) $ 284 $ 394
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental 148 123
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal 265 126
Other/Eliminations 7 (4 )
$ 704 $ 639
(1) Figures may not be clerically accurate due to rounding.
(2) Amortization expense in the Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment includes $0.3 million and $1.0 million in finance lease amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Amortization expense in the Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment includes $0.0 million and $0.6 million in finance lease amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3) Amortization expense in the Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment includes $0.7 million and $1.3 million in finance lease amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Amortization expense in the Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment includes $0.7 million and $2.9 million in finance lease amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(4) Babcock & Wilcox Renewable backlog at December 31, 2022, includes $55.6 million related to long-term operation and maintenance contracts for renewable energy plants, with remaining durations extending until 2034. Generally, such contracts have a duration of 10 to 20 years and include options to extend.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a $6.2 million non-recurring gain on sale related to development rights of a future solar project that was sold as well as the reduction to Selling, General and Administrative Costs of $9.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 that resulted from the reversal of the contingent consideration related to an acquisition.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 21:14:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
