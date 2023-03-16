Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Segment Information(1) - Form 8-K
03/16/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
Segment Information(1)
(In millions)
SEGMENT RESULTS
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES:
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable
$
105.7
$
51.6
$
330.6
$
156.8
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental
43.2
36.1
154.4
133.8
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal
105.2
104.9
415.1
433.3
Other
(4.2
)
(0.3
)
(10.3
)
(0.6
)
$
249.9
$
192.3
$
889.8
$
723.4
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable (5)
$
11.2
$
8.2
$
26.1
$
23.2
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental
4.7
4.5
9.8
11.8
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal
15.0
16.7
56.3
49.1
Corporate
(3.5
)
(0.9
)
(16.5
)
(12.5
)
Research and development costs
(0.8
)
(0.5
)
(3.3
)
(1.1
)
$
26.5
$
27.9
$
72.4
$
70.6
AMORTIZATION EXPENSE:
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable (2)
$
0.9
$
2.1
$
4.5
$
2.7
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental
0.7
0.7
2.7
3.0
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal (3)
1.8
0.6
5.8
2.9
$
3.4
$
3.3
$
13.0
$
8.6
DEPRECIATION EXPENSE:
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable
$
1.7
$
0.8
$
3.4
$
3.0
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental
0.2
0.4
0.7
1.6
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal
2.0
1.2
6.8
5.1
$
3.9
$
2.4
$
10.9
$
9.7
As of December 31,
BACKLOG:
2022
2021
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable (4)
$
284
$
394
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental
148
123
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal
265
126
Other/Eliminations
7
(4
)
$
704
$
639
(1)
Figures may not be clerically accurate due to rounding.
(2)
Amortization expense in the Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment includes $0.3 million and $1.0 million in finance lease amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Amortization expense in the Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment includes $0.0 million and $0.6 million in finance lease amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3)
Amortization expense in the Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment includes $0.7 million and $1.3 million in finance lease amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Amortization expense in the Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment includes $0.7 million and $2.9 million in finance lease amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(4)
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable backlog at December 31, 2022, includes $55.6 million related to long-term operation and maintenance contracts for renewable energy plants, with remaining durations extending until 2034. Generally, such contracts have a duration of 10 to 20 years and include options to extend.
(5)
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a $6.2 million non-recurring gain on sale related to development rights of a future solar project that was sold as well as the reduction to Selling, General and Administrative Costs of $9.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 that resulted from the reversal of the contingent consideration related to an acquisition.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 21:14:13 UTC.