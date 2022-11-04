Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox and CCSA delegation to attend COP27 in Egypt

The city of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt is welcoming world leaders, delegates, and energy and climate change experts for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). The 13-day conference commencing on the 6th of November is an annual Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held to build upon greenhouse gas reduction frameworks and international climate treaties.

B&W's Global Vice President of ClimateBright, Tim Byrne will join a team of delegates representing the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), the premier UK- and EU-based non-governmental trade association promoting the commercialization of carbon capture utilization and storage across industry, heat, power and transport. COP27 builds upon decarbonization ambitions designed to limit global warming to 1.5° degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2050.

"B&W is actively deploying proven ClimateBright™ technologies on industrial applications to isolate CO 2 for utilization or sequestration and produce clean or low carbon intensity hydrogen fuel," said Tim Byrne. "Collectively, we share this tremendous responsibility in protecting our future and I am proud to represent Babcock & Wilcox in this mission."

ClimateBright technologies are the product more than 93 active patents and four decades of technology research and demonstration. Breakthrough technologies like B&W's BrightLoop™ chemical looping technology creates opportunities for added value streams with a low-carbon sustainable business model.

Joe Buckler, B&W Senior Vice President of Clean Energy said, "Our technologies and relationships position us as trailblazers in the global climate change community. Participation in the UN Global Compact, CCS Institute, and other membership organizations, further support our initiative to collaborate towards a common goal in the energy transition."

Babcock & Wilcox is committed to sustainable and responsible energy system innovation and progress for our planet, its people and ecosystems. We're working with our customers to plan for a successful clean energy transition offering patented and proven carbon capture, renewable, waste-to-energy, biomass, hydrogen production, solar and energy storage solutions.

B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenny Young said, "We look forward to joining world leaders and change-makers at this year's Climate Change Conference to serve the noble purpose of transforming energy, industry and environment."