    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:10:07 2023-02-21 pm EST
6.380 USD   -4.78%
02:03pBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox executives interviewed for televised segment on clean energy
PU
01/31Black & Veatch - Contractors appointed to deliver GBP480m Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant
AQ
01/30Babcock & Wilcox Unit Wins Contracts Totaling $14 Million to Supply Dry Cooling Systems to UK Waste-to-Energy Plants
MT
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox executives interviewed for televised segment on clean energy

02/21/2023 | 02:03pm EST
B&W's people, values and technology were the focus of a special televised feature that aired on Bloomberg TV and CNBC, Feb. 18 and 19.

The segment featured:

  • B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenny Young, who highlighted B&W's tradition of innovation in clean energy and current developments in hydrogen production, carbon capture technologies, waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy;
  • Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan, who talked about B&W's legacy of firsts and focus on the future;
  • Vice President of Clean Energy Joe Buckler, who discussed B&W's clean energy technologies and their role in meeting net-zero goals around the globe, and what makes B&W uniquely qualified to lead in this energy transition;
  • Chief Strategy and Technology Officer Brandy Johnson, who emphasized the importance of technology development - and the people who drive it - to meet both current and future energy demand;
  • Vice President of ClimateBright Technologies Tim Byrne, who talked about B&W's commitment to carbon reduction, and to leaving the world a better place, and
  • Technical Expert Tom Flynn, who underscored the flexibility and breadth of B&W's portfolio in meeting diverse customer needs.

Watch the full segment:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 19:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 870 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 594 M 594 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Salamone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandy Johnson Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Dziewisz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.16.12%594
ABB LTD12.08%63 532
SIEMENS LIMITED13.11%13 765
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-3.10%9 164
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED7.39%8 385
ABB INDIA LIMITED18.12%8 142