Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox executives interviewed for televised segment on clean energy

B&W's people, values and technology were the focus of a special televised feature that aired on Bloomberg TV and CNBC, Feb. 18 and 19.
The segment featured:
B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenny Young, who highlighted B&W's tradition of innovation in clean energy and current developments in hydrogen production, carbon capture technologies, waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy;
Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan, who talked about B&W's legacy of firsts and focus on the future;
Vice President of Clean Energy Joe Buckler, who discussed B&W's clean energy technologies and their role in meeting net-zero goals around the globe, and what makes B&W uniquely qualified to lead in this energy transition;
Chief Strategy and Technology Officer Brandy Johnson, who emphasized the importance of technology development - and the people who drive it - to meet both current and future energy demand;
Vice President of ClimateBright Technologies Tim Byrne, who talked about B&W's commitment to carbon reduction, and to leaving the world a better place, and
Technical Expert Tom Flynn, who underscored the flexibility and breadth of B&W's portfolio in meeting diverse customer needs.
