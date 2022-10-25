Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
7.300 USD   +0.97%
06:44aBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox to Study Application of SolveBright™ CO₂-Capture Technology for CONSOL Energy Decarbonization Project
PU
06:32aBabcock & Wilcox to Study Application of SolveBrightTM CO2-Capture Technology for CONSOL Energy Decarbonization Project   
BU
10/12Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Industrial Waste Streams to Fuel Australia's Clean Energy Initiatives
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox to Study Application of SolveBright™ CO₂-Capture Technology for CONSOL Energy Decarbonization Project

10/25/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(AKRON, Ohio - October 25, 2022) - Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract to study the application of B&W's SolveBrightTM solvent-based carbon dioxide (CO2) capture solution for CONSOL Energy's advanced coal and biomass-based 21st Century Power Plant project, which is currently in development. B&W selected Honeywell UOP's Advanced Solvent Carbon Capture (ASCC) process technology for the CO2 capture aspect of the project.

CONSOL Energy is evaluating post-combustion carbon capture technologies as part of a U.S. Department of Energy/National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL)'s 21st Century Power Plants initiative, which is intended to support the development of the coal and biomass plants of the future to provide secure, stable, and reliable power while utilizing otherwise unusable waste coal fines. The Worley Group is serving as lead contractor to CONSOL and is coordinating the technology evaluation.

The proposed 21st Century Power Plant will have four pressurized fluid bed boiler combustors, each with CO2 emission capture targets of approximately 781,000 metric tonnes per year. B&W's SolveBright technology, which is part of its ClimateBrightTM suite of decarbonization and hydrogen technologies, is a post-combustion solution that would be used to treat the flue gas stream from a Pressurized Fluidized Bed Combustor (PFBC) power plant to capture CO2 and generate clean energy with near-zero emissions.

"We are excited that B&W and Honeywell UOP have been selected for this study to determine how our advanced carbon capture technologies can be utilized on this ground-breaking clean energy project," said B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. "B&W's proven SolveBright technology, which includes our experience with the design and construction of large field-erected absorbers, scrubbing systems and our development history of amine-based solvent systems, combined with Honeywell UOP's amine-based solvent system experience and their ASCC technology, give us the ability to deliver a truly innovative decarbonization solution."

B&W's SolveBright scrubbing system, which is highly flexible and can incorporate a variety of solvents and process technologies, absorbs CO2 directly from the plant's flue gas using a regenerable solvent that is then recycled for re-use.

Barry Glickman, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions said, "We are excited to pair Honeywell UOP's innovative ASCC technology with B&W's SolveBright carbon capture solution for CONSOL. The combination of Honeywell's process technology expertise and B&W's capabilities in large-scale, energy equipment design and construction is particularly well-suited for CONSOL's project requirements. Post-combustion carbon capture is a viable, ready now solution that can reduce the CO2 footprint of the power sector and we look forward to demonstrating this at CONSOL's 21st Century Power Plant."

Honeywell's Advanced Solvent Carbon Capture technology utilizes a proprietary, second generation solvent, enabling efficient carbon capture from post-combustion flue gas sources. This point source CO2 removal technology can be retrofitted within existing plants or included as part of a new installation and can be used to reduce emissions in hard to abate industries including fossil fuel power, steel, cement, and other industry.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more atbabcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the awarding of a contract to study the application of B&W's SolveBright solvent-based CO2-capture technology for a project. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

###

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:43:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
06:44aBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises : & Wilcox to Study Application of SolveBright™ CÒ..
PU
06:32aBabcock & Wilcox to Study Application of SolveBrightTM CO2-Capture Technology for CONSO..
BU
10/12Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Industrial Waste Streams to Fuel Australia's Clean Energy I..
PU
09/20Babcock & Wilcox to Participate in U.S. Department of Energy Global Clean Energy Action..
BU
09/15Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at D.A. Davidson's 21st Annual Diversified Indu..
BU
09/12Creating Value Through Decarbonizati : hydrogen's role in achieving net-zero
PU
09/07Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 6th Annual B..
BU
08/24Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
08/24Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18Babcock & Wilcox Unit Secures $42 Million Contract From US Power Plant
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 908 M - -
Net income 2022 11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 643 M 643 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,30 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Salamone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandy Johnson Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Dziewisz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.-19.07%643
ABB LTD-21.52%51 309
SIEMENS LIMITED19.33%12 119
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-24.92%9 608
ABB INDIA LIMITED36.60%7 813
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-33.19%7 534