Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 1, 2021, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (the 'Company') and B. Riley Financial, Inc. (together with its affiliates, 'B. Riley') entered into a Letter Agreement (the 'Exchange Agreement') pursuant to which the Company agreed to (i) issue to B. Riley 2,916,880 shares of the Company's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share and with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the 'Preferred Stock') and (ii) pay $850,171.45 in cash to B. Riley for accrued interest due, in exchange for a deemed prepayment of $73,330,152.36 of the Company's existing term loans with B. Riley under the Company's Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the 'Exchange'). The Exchange Agreement also provides that, promptly following the date of the Exchange Agreement, the parties thereto will negotiate in good faith and use commercially reasonable efforts to enter into an agreement providing B. Riley or its designated affiliates with customary registration rights in respect of the shares of Preferred Stock issued to B. Riley in the Exchange and any other securities of the Company owned by B. Riley.

In connection with the Exchange, also on June 1, 2021, the Company filed a Certificate of Increase with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to increase the number of shares of duly authorized Preferred Stock from 4,600,000 shares to 7,516,880 shares.

The shares of Preferred Stock issued to B. Riley in the Exchange were offered pursuant to the exemption from registration under the Securities Act in Rule 506 of Regulation D under Section 4(a)(2) thereof.

The foregoing description of the material terms of the Exchange Agreement and the Certificate of Increase are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Exchange Agreement and Certificate of Increase, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and Exhibit 3.1, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 3 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the Exchange. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.