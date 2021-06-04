Log in
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/04/2021 | 06:09am EDT
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 1, 2021, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (the 'Company') and B. Riley Financial, Inc. (together with its affiliates, 'B. Riley') entered into a Letter Agreement (the 'Exchange Agreement') pursuant to which the Company agreed to (i) issue to B. Riley 2,916,880 shares of the Company's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share and with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the 'Preferred Stock') and (ii) pay $850,171.45 in cash to B. Riley for accrued interest due, in exchange for a deemed prepayment of $73,330,152.36 of the Company's existing term loans with B. Riley under the Company's Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the 'Exchange'). The Exchange Agreement also provides that, promptly following the date of the Exchange Agreement, the parties thereto will negotiate in good faith and use commercially reasonable efforts to enter into an agreement providing B. Riley or its designated affiliates with customary registration rights in respect of the shares of Preferred Stock issued to B. Riley in the Exchange and any other securities of the Company owned by B. Riley.

In connection with the Exchange, also on June 1, 2021, the Company filed a Certificate of Increase with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to increase the number of shares of duly authorized Preferred Stock from 4,600,000 shares to 7,516,880 shares.

The shares of Preferred Stock issued to B. Riley in the Exchange were offered pursuant to the exemption from registration under the Securities Act in Rule 506 of Regulation D under Section 4(a)(2) thereof.

The foregoing description of the material terms of the Exchange Agreement and the Certificate of Increase are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Exchange Agreement and Certificate of Increase, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and Exhibit 3.1, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

The information set forth in Item 1.01 hereof is incorporated herein by reference.

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 hereof is incorporated herein by reference.

Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 3 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the Exchange. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
1.1 Letter Agreement between Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. and B. Riley Financial, Inc. dated June 1, 2021.
3.1 Certificate of Increase of the Number of Shares of 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., dated June 1, 2021.
7.1 Press Release dated June 3, 2021

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
