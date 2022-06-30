Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BW   US05614L2097

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
5.880 USD   -4.23%
06:31aB&W Environmental Awarded Contract to Supply Highly Efficient Cooling Technology for Pulp Mill in South America
BU
06:31aBabcock & Wilcox Renewable Service Awarded $15 Million Contract for Biomass Boiler Installation Project in Europe
BU
06/24BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.(NYSE : BW) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Service Awarded $15 Million Contract for Biomass Boiler Installation Project in Europe

06/30/2022 | 06:31am EDT
- Green energy project is B&W Renewable Service’s first bubbling fluidized bed boiler installation in Europe

- Newly acquired Denmark-based subsidiary has targeted significant opportunities in the European renewable services market

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its newly acquired B&W Renewable Service A/S subsidiary has been awarded a contract for more than $15 million to design and install a biomass-fired boiler and other combustion equipment for a green energy project in Europe.

The 48-megawatt boiler is the first B&W-designed bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler to be installed in Europe by B&W Renewable Service and will be used to provide district heating to thousands of residents and businesses.

“This green energy project, utilizing clean, renewable fuel, will provide heat for customers while reducing emissions,” said B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Under B&W Renewable Service CEO Christopher Nysted Sørensen’s leadership, a high level of expertise and service capabilities, combined with B&W’s world-class technologies, gives us an edge in the growing market for biomass boilers and boiler services in Europe.”

In addition to the boiler, B&W will supply the boiler’s external economizer, valves, instrumentation and related equipment. The plant is scheduled to be operational in the second quarter of 2023.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the awarding of a contract to design and install a biomass-fired boiler and related equipment for a district heating plant in Europe. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 933 M - -
Net income 2022 27,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 508 M 508 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 95,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,88 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 95,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Salamone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brandy Johnson Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Dziewisz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.-34.81%508
ATLAS COPCO AB-37.29%45 081
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.41%31 750
FANUC CORPORATION-9.72%30 894
SANDVIK AB-31.37%21 292
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.52%19 546