Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.

(BW)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

11/02/2020 | 04:34pm EST

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

B&W Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Young, and B&W Chief Financial Officer, Louis Salamone, will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B&W’s Investor Relations site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (833) 227-5843; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4070. The conference ID for all participants is 4193759. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 567 M - -
Net income 2020 -90,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60 $
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Spread / Highest target -74,7%
Spread / Average Target -74,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth M. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jimmy Brian Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Louis Salamone Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Henry E. Bartoli Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Alan Bradley Howe Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC.-34.89%122
ATLAS COPCO AB5.17%51 487
FANUC CORPORATION9.44%40 445
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.23%26 836
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.0.28%26 629
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED70.73%24 431
