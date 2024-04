Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a provider of renewable, environmental and thermal technologies for industrial, electrical utility, municipal and other customers. The Company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable, Babcock & Wilcox Environmental, and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. Its Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass-to-energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. Its Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment provides emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste-to-energy, biomass-to-energy, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications around the world. Its Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment provides steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment