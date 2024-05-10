COMPANY OVERVIEW
W E ' R E A G LO B A L E N E R G Y L E A D E R C R E AT I N G A B R I G H T E R F U T U R E
Providing high quality and innovative technologies since 1867
- From our first patent for a more efficient boiler to more than 17,000 patents since, we continue to drive innovation and change
- Today, we are a globally recognized technology leader and innovator at the forefront of the energy transition
Ensuring energy security for customers and the world
- Helping utility and industrial customers with the technical challenges of moving from current to future energy sources
- Delivering systems, parts and field services to help utility and industrial plants operate more effectively and efficiently
Making net zero ambitions a reality today
- Our hydrogen production, carbon capture, waste- and biomass-to-energy, and environmental technologies support the reduction of greenhouse gases, including CO2 and methane, in an environmentally friendly way
WE PROVIDE
PROVEN, BEST-IN-
CLASS POWER
PRODUCTION
TECHNOLOGIES AND
ARE LEADING THE
WAY TO A
NET-ZEROFUTURE.
W E ' R E H E L P I N G C U S TO M E R S C R E AT E C L E A N A N D R E L I A B L E E N E R G Y
SUPPORTING A CIRCULAR ECONOMY
ENERGY SOLUTIONS
Ecologically sound ways of using and recycling resources like biomass and
municipal waste to create clean, renewable baseload power while reducing
greenhouse gas emissions.
REDUCING THE IMPACT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS
CLEAN
Hydrogen production, carbon capture, ash handling, cooling systems, energy
recovery and storage, and advanced emissions control solutions to help
preserve the world's natural resources.
TRADITIONAL
CREATING RELIABLE AND EFFICIENT STEAM GENERATION
Providing boilers and related equipment, aftermarket parts, service and
upgrades to help utilities and industries generate reliable thermal energy from a wide range of fuels and bridge the gap during the global transition to new energy sources.
DELIVERING VALUE
THROUGH
TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN
PRODUCTS AND
SERVICES,
WITH CONTINUAL
PRODUCT
IMPROVEMENT AND ROBUST R&D EFFORTS TO SUPPORT CURRENT AND FUTURE ENERGY NEEDS
T H E F O U N D AT I O N O F O U R C O M PA N Y
Our Vision:
Advancing energy and environmental solutions that bring power and progress to our world.
Our Mission:
B&W delivers environmentally conscious, technology-driven solutions and services to energy and industrial customers worldwide - safely, ethically and as promised.
Our Core Values:
Safety • Integrity • Quality • Respect • Agility
W E ' R E ST R E N GT H E N I N G O U R B U S I N ES S TO AC H I E V E P RO F I TA B L E G ROW T H A S W E C O N T I N U E TO P ROV I D E P ROV E N C L EA N E N E RGY T EC H N O LO G IES
- Continue to expand geographical presence in Thermal and Renewable aftermarket parts and services
- Leverage our advanced thermal technologies to support fuel switching projects
- Increase focus on higher-margin aftermarket parts and services across all three business segments
- Implementing up to $30 million in cost reductions associated with strategic realignment
- Entered into new $150 million senior secured credit facility to reduce interest expense associated with letters of credit and revolving lines of debt
- Strengthen balance sheet and evaluate strategic alternatives for non-strategic assets
- Utilize state and federal project-level financing to accelerate deployment of BrightLoop™
- Utilize FEED studies to drive ClimateBright™ technology bookings
- Target full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $105M to $115M, excluding BrightLoop and ClimateBright expenses1
1) We are unable to reconcile this target to its GAAP counterpart without unreasonable effort and expense due to the aspirational nature of this target
W E ' R E L E V E R A G I N G A VA S T I N S TA L L E D B A S E A N D P R O V E N T E C H N O LO G I E S
- More than 500 waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy units at 300+ facilities globally (consuming over 61 million tonnes of waste per year) and a leader in plant availability
- Serving utility, waste management, municipality and investment firm customers
- Large worldwide installed base of wet and dry scrubbers for SOX reduction, particulate control equipment, NOX reduction technologies, and mercury control systems to meet environmental regulations
- Flue gas pre-treatment technologies for use with CO2 capture
- Nearly 2,000 wet, dry and hybrid cooling system units (10,000+ cells) installed globally
- More than 300 operating utility and industrial boiler units in the U.S. and nearly 200 operating utility and industrial boiler units across 40 countries around the world
- More than 5,000 industrial water-tube package boilers and other waste heat recovery products installed in a variety of facilities
- Average approximately 500,000 Boilermakers' construction manhours per year over last five years
A VAST GLOBAL INSTALLATION OF B&W'S CORE TECHNOLOGIES AT UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PLANTS CREATE LARGE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR PARTS, SERVICES AND RETROFITS
B A B C O C K & W I L C OX P R O F I L E
CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
CONSOLIDATED
Headquarters:
Akron OH, USA
LTM Revenue
Founded:
1867
Europe
Asia & Other
Industrial
Parts & Services
Ownership:
Public (NYSE:BW)
28%
16%
34%
46%
22%
51%
Employees:
~2,200
Power
Aftermarket
North
27%
LTM Revenue March 2024:
~$965.7M
Generation
& Upgrades
America
66%
33%
56%
2024 EBITDA Target:
$105M to $115M2
New Build
21%
B&W Renewable
B&W THERMAL
B&W RENEWABLE
B&W ENVIRONMENTAL
Industrial
Parts & Services
Asia & Other
Industrial
Parts & Services
Asia & Other
Industrial
Parts &
32%
69%
Europe
10%
36%
28%
37%
35%
Services
73%
42%
Power
Aftermarket
North
Power
Aftermarket
North
Power
Generation
& Upgrades
America
Generation
& Upgrades
America
Generation
68%
10%
17%
64%
30%
33%
65%
New Build
New Build
Europe
31%
21%
42%
Notes: All charts based on LTM March 31, 2024 revenues, unless otherwise noted.
- Backlog does not include shorter lead-time parts and services.
- The most comparable GAAP target is not available without unreasonable effort. Target is based on continuing operations excluding BrightLoop™ and ClimateBright™ expenses.
Disclaimer: B&W Enterprises cautions not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation and may be impacted by the risks described in our SEC reports. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.
Backlog1 as of
March 31, 2024
31%
39%
30%
B&W Environmental
B&W Thermal
New Build
Europe
Asia & Other
12%
11%
2%
Aftermarket
North
& Upgrades
America
46%
87%
A S O L I D P I P E L I N E O F G LO B A L O P P O R T U N I T I E S
2024-2026
Addressable Market
Europe
2024-2026
More than $8.5B
Addressable Market
Asia-Pacific
More than $9B
PIPELINE REVENUE SPLIT 2024-2026
2024-2026
Addressable Market Middle East & Africa More than $4B
2024-2026
Addressable Market
Americas
Other: More than $10B
Manufacturing
Service Facilities
Future Service Facilities
Construction
Sales/Support
Sales Reps
B&W RENEWABLE
B&W ENVIRONMENTAL
B&W THERMAL
3-YEARPIPELINE
$2,374
Total
$797
$897
Total
$1,084
Total
$ MILLIONS
$5.9B
$2.0B
$ MILLIONS
$1.5B
$1,182
$1,543
$788
$ MILLIONS
$170
$157
$195
$157
$27
Americas
APAC
Europe
ME/A
Americas
APAC
Europe
ME/A
Americas
APAC
Europe
ME/A
15-20%
20-25%
60-65%
Total pipeline more than $9 billion
over the next three years including over $1.5 billion in BrightLoop and ClimateBright opportunities
A WIDE FOOTPRINT AND ONGOING EXPANSION POSITIONS B&W TO LEVERAGE MARKET TRENDS AROUND THE WORLD
Disclaimer: B&W Enterprises cautions not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation and may be impacted by the risks described in our SEC reports. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.
G LO B A L A N N UA L C A P I TA L I N V E S T M E N T I N
C A R B O N C A P T U R E A N D H Y D R O G E N I S G R O W I N G
Trillions USD (2019)
5
4
3
2
1
0
By technology area
$224B
$158B
$240B
$150B
$390B
$428B
2016-20
2030
2040
2050
ANNUAL AVERAGE CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN THE NET-ZERO EMISSIONS (NZE) SCENARIO
Source: IEA
Technology area
Other
Fossil fuels
CCUS
Hydrogen
Electricity system Electrification
Efficiency Other renewables
Bioenergy
