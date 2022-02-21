Log in
    SALM   JO3126011019

BABELON INVESTMENTS COMPANY (P.L.C)

(SALM)
Babelon Investments P L C : G.A (SALM) 2022 02 21

02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺑﺎﺑ ﻖﺋﺍﺪﺣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 21-02-2022 10:22:30 AM

AM 10:22:30 2022-02-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of BABELON INVESTMENTS CO.

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺑﺎﺑ ﻖﺋﺍﺪﺣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

P.L.C cordially invites you to attend the company's

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-03-17 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

12:00 on 17-03-2022 at ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ to

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-03-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 22-03-2021

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

ﻦﻋ ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ

ﻦﻋ ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ

ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %4 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2021 ﻡﺎﻋ

ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %4 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2021 ﻡﺎﻋ

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻪﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻪﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Amer Al Halasah

Amer Al Halasah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Babelon Investments Co. PSC published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,12 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net cash 2020 1,19 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,32 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,12x
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 6,27%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amer Mikhail Jerges Al-Halsah General Manager & Secretary
Amer Aref Mustafa Al-Daas Chief Financial Officer
Osama Rashed Rashad Mannaa Chairman
Hanna Celso Hanna Zaghloul Vice Chairman
Nabil Youssef Ibrahim Abu Ata Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABELON INVESTMENTS COMPANY (P.L.C)-2.52%3
BLACKSTONE INC.-4.27%90 670
KKR & CO. INC.-20.62%34 597
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.44%21 968
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-16.74%16 287
AMUNDI-8.20%15 308