Babelon Investments P L C : G.A (SALM) 2022 02 21

Company's Name: BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

The Board of Directors of BABELON INVESTMENTS CO.

P.L.C cordially invites you to attend the company's

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

12:00 on 17-03-2022 at to

discuss the following matters:

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the