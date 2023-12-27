BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺑﺎﺑ ﻖﺋﺍﺪﺣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 27-12-2023 09:57:10 AM
AM 09:57:10 2023-12-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Tayseer Musa Ibrahim Amer
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺮﻣﺎﻋ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 24-12-2023 shares from company
ﺔﻘﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺑﺎﺑ ﻖﺋﺍﺪﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-12-24
BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C(10052).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10052)ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
12.297%
245940
2315
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
2315
245940
12.297%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
capital)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Amer Al Halasah
Amer Al Halasah :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺎﺑ ﻢﺋﺎﻗ
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺎﺑ ﻢﺋﺎﻗ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Babelon Investments Co. PSC published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 07:35:40 UTC.