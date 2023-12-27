BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺑﺎﺑ ﻖﺋﺍﺪﺣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 27-12-2023 09:57:10 AM

AM 09:57:10 2023-12-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Tayseer Musa Ibrahim Amer

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺮﻣﺎﻋ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻰﺳﻮﻣ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 24-12-2023 shares from company

ﺔﻘﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺑﺎﺑ ﻖﺋﺍﺪﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-12-24

BABELON INVESTMENTS CO. P.L.C(10052).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10052)ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

12.297%

245940

2315

ﻊﻴﺑ

Sale

2315

245940

12.297%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

capital)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Amer Al Halasah

Amer Al Halasah :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺎﺑ ﻢﺋﺎﻗ

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺎﺑ ﻢﺋﺎﻗ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

