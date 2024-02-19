Baby Bunting Group Limited is a specialty nursery retailer and one-stop-baby shop. The Company caters to parents with children from newborn up to three years of age and parents-to-be. Its principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, manchester, associated accessories and consumables and offers baby related services, including safety accredited car seat fitting and the hire of certain nursery and travel safe products. It offers various brands, including Bugaboo, Silvercross, Steelcraft, Britax Safe n Sound, Maxi Cosi, Infasecure, Ergobaby, Boori, Oricom, Medela, Bonds, Huggies, Bright Starts, and others. Its core purpose is to support new and expectant parents in the early years of parenthood. It also offers a variety of services, including gift registry, click and collect, accredited car seat fittings and lay-by. The Company has a network of about 60 retail stores throughout Australia as well as an online store.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers