    BBLN   JE00BLB56359

BABYLON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BBLN)
Babylon Announces Participation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/07/2022 | 08:02am EST
Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) today announced that Ali Parsa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Steel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference including a company presentation at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. The replay will remain available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit https://ir.babylonhealth.com/.

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the world’s fastest growing digital healthcare companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, it offers 24 million people globally ongoing, always-on care. Babylon has already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve its mission by leveraging its highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Babylon’s technology and clinical services is supporting a global patient network across 15 countries, with 15 languages available. And through a combination of its value-based care model, Babylon 360, and its work in primary care through NHS GP at Hand, Babylon will manage c. 350k capitated budget lives globally by 2022. In the first half of 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 5 seconds, with approximately 1.7 million AI interactions and 1.3 million consultations. Importantly, this was achieved with more than a 95% user retention rate and 5 star rating from circa 90% of our users.

Babylon is already working with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe in order to provide them with a new infrastructure that partners can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 319 M - -
Net income 2021 -230 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 440 M 2 440 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 27,6%
