Babylon : Executive Officer Developments - Form 6-K

Executive Officer Developments

David Humphreys. The previously announced appointment of David Humphreys as the new Chief Financial Officer of Babylon Holdings Limited ("Babylon") became effective on September 29, 2022. Mr. Humphreys served for nearly two years in the role of Finance Director, with overall responsibility for building and scaling Babylon's finance function.

Yon Nuta. Yon Nuta has resigned from his position as Chief Product Officer of Babylon, effective October 18, 2022. Mr. Nuta's responsibilities are being transitioned to Aron England, Babylon's Vice President of Product, who joined Babylon in August 2021 and leads Babylon's product platform organization. Babylon wishes Yon well in the future.