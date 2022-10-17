Babylon : Executive Officer Developments - Form 6-K

Advanced search
    BBLN   JE00BLB56359

BABYLON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BBLN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
0.5321 USD   +43.73%
Executive Officer Developments

10/17/2022
Executive Officer Developments

David Humphreys. The previously announced appointment of David Humphreys as the new Chief Financial Officer of Babylon Holdings Limited ("Babylon") became effective on September 29, 2022. Mr. Humphreys served for nearly two years in the role of Finance Director, with overall responsibility for building and scaling Babylon's finance function.

Yon Nuta. Yon Nuta has resigned from his position as Chief Product Officer of Babylon, effective October 18, 2022. Mr. Nuta's responsibilities are being transitioned to Aron England, Babylon's Vice President of Product, who joined Babylon in August 2021 and leads Babylon's product platform organization. Babylon wishes Yon well in the future.

Disclaimer

Babylon Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 21:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BABYLON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 082 M - -
Net income 2022 -455 M - -
Net Debt 2022 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 157 M 157 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 573
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart BABYLON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Babylon Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABYLON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,37 $
Average target price 2,74 $
Spread / Average Target 639%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Parsadoust Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charlie Steel Chief Financial Officer
Steve Davis Chief Technology Officer
Darshak Sanghavi Global Chief Medical Officer
Paul-Henri Ferrand Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABYLON HOLDINGS LIMITED-93.65%157
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-40.86%23 463
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-17.47%3 352
OMNICELL, INC.-59.40%3 245
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.12.40%3 019
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-33.87%2 258