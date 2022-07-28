Babylon Pump & Power : Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C

28 July 2022

Babylon Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C

Delivers positive operating cashflow, $1M cost savings from structural

& organisational changes

Highlights1

Positive operational cashflow of $0.3M in the quarter with positive operational cashflow recorded in four of the last five reporting periods

Positive operational cashflow of $0.2M for full FY22

Receivables of $4.3M due from blue-chip client base

blue-chip client base $4.2M of cash and undrawn debt at the end of the quarter

$1M in annual recurring costs already eliminated following structural and organisational changes

Strong ongoing demand and growth opportunities across all divisions

Specialist resources services provider Babylon Pump & Power Limited ("Babylon" or "the Company") (ASX: BPP) is pleased to present a quarterly update and quarterly cash flow report for the period ended 30th June 2022.

The Company is pleased to report cash receipts of $7.3M and positive operational cashflow of $0.3M for the quarter which represents 105% increase over the corresponding Q4 FY21. Babylon has recorded positive operational cashflow of $0.2M for full FY22 and has now recorded positive operational cashflow in four of the last five reporting periods.

Positive operational cashflow continues to be driven by a reduction in inventory whilst continuing to record increasing revenue. The Company also has $4.2M of cash and undrawn debt facilities at the end of June to support growth initiatives.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Michael Shelby said: "To report positive operational cash flow for four of the last five reporting periods is a major achievement for our company and builds on the continuing increase in revenue and inventory reduction. I am also happy to report that Babylon's refocus towards higher margin speciality equipment rental and services and pull back in maintenance services is already bearing significant benefits with $1 million in annual recurring costs so far eliminated from the business.

"Our focus is also to grow both organically and from potential acquisition opportunities in the rental and water management sector. With the addition of Mr James Cullen as Non- Executive Chairman during the quarter, we now have a highly experienced board and management team to drive these initiatives. I look forward to updating investors as we continue to reposition our company to maximise shareholder value."