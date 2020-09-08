Log in
Baccarat : Glassmaker Baccarat enters receivership as ownership battle rages

09/08/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

French fine crystal glassmaker Baccarat said it had entered receivership, after the purveyor of chandeliers and tableware to royalty for more than two centuries was caught up a battle between its Chinese owners and their lenders.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that receivers, appointed by a French court to manage the business, would carry out an independent assessment of its financial situation and try and take stock of conflicting shareholder and creditor demands.

Baccarat, which was founded in 1764 and takes its name from the French town where it still has a factory, was one of several European luxury manufacturers to catch the eye of Chinese investors in recent years.

Fortune Fountain Capital, which describes itself as a family office set up between Hong Kong and mainland China, bought the company in 2017 for 164 million euros ($193 million) hoping to capitalise on surging demand from Chinese consumers for luxury goods, while promising to invest in the firm.

But Fortune has since fallen out with its lenders, which include Asia-focused Tor Investment Management, legal documents seen by Reuters show. That has sparked a fight over the company's strategy and management.

The creditors have called for several Baccarat board members to be replaced, the glassware firm said, adding that a shareholder meeting which had been postponed to Sept. 17 has been put off again.

($1 = 0.8478 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White in PARIS and Scott Murdoch in HONG KONG; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Financials
Sales 2019 164 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2019 7,04 M 8,29 M 8,29 M
Net Debt 2019 42,8 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 24,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 138 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 2,84%
Chart BACCARAT
Duration : Period :
Baccarat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniela Riccardi Chief Executive Officer
Zhen Sun Chairman
Pascale Amiel Chief Financial Officer
Margareth Henriquez Independent Director
Kevin Sims Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BACCARAT-20.19%163
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.30%243 259
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.56.00%47 058
VF CORPORATION-31.55%26 582
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED37.04%10 416
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.98%10 300
