Bachem : Addition to the Bachem leadership team

We are pleased to announce the appointment of a new Global Head of HR / Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As of August 1st, Viviane Minden joined Bachem in this newly created role.

Viviane joins us from Novartis, where she was the Change, Communications and Training Head responsible for various enterprise-wide technology-driven transformation programs including the enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation.

In this role, she built and developed a strong cross-functional team of Communications, Change Management and Training leaders to ensure state-of-the art delivery of the portfolio of technology-driven transformations. This included providing thought leadership and developing methods, tools and processes for change management that are leveraged across the enterprise and beyond through conference contributions.