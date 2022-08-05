Bachem : Addition to the Bachem leadership team

We are pleased to announce the appointment of a new Global Head of HR / Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As of August 1st, Viviane Minden joined Bachem in this newly created role.
Viviane joins us from Novartis, where she was the Change, Communications and Training Head responsible for various enterprise-wide technology-driven transformation programs including the enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation.
In this role, she built and developed a strong cross-functional team of Communications, Change Management and Training leaders to ensure state-of-the art delivery of the portfolio of technology-driven transformations. This included providing thought leadership and developing methods, tools and processes for change management that are leveraged across the enterprise and beyond through conference contributions.
I am more than delighted to join the Bachem team. I am particularly impressed by the intellectual humility of such a successful team, the passion for driving the future of peptide and oligonucleotide synthesis for the benefit of patients globally and the long-term strategic focus.
It is a joy to now be able to contribute to the next exciting chapter of the Bachem success story of over 50 years.
Viviane Minden
Chief Human Resources Officer
At Novartis, she has held a wide variety of HR leadership roles, in her latest HR Head position, she was responsible for Pharma Development, the Clinical Development & Biostatistics functions as well as China and Japan Development.
Prior to joining Novartis, Viviane was the HR Head for Graffinity, which later became Santhera, a small biotech company. Viviane holds an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology.
Viviane will report to Bachem CEO Thomas Meier and provide global leadership for our regional HR departments, as well as drive the Bachem-wide HR strategy and organization.
With Viviane we are glad to be joined by an experienced HR leader with a strong industry track record. Our long-term success depends on the people who make up team Bachem and Viviane will take on a key role in establishing a global approach toward people and culture across all of our sites and geographies.
Thomas Meier
CEO
We believe that our employees make the difference. We therefore strive to attract, retain and develop highly motivated, well-qualified individuals. For Bachem, ethically correct behavior and integrity are essential for lasting business success, guaranteeing equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of age, gender, religion, ethnic origin, or nationality.
Our unique corporate culture is characterized by a spirit of partnership, both within the company and with other stakeholders. Openness and a pronounced team spirit are at the forefront.
We are enthusiastic about technology and constant innovation and at the same time proud of our reliability and our solution oriented, hands-on mentality. We are motivated and believe that our success will contribute to a better world by enabling our customers to bring medical advances and new innovative treatments to patients.
