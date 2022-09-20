Bachem : Presentation Capital Markets Day 2022
Date
|
September 20, 2022
Location
|
Zurich/Zoom Call
Name
|
Bachem CEC
Kuno Sommer
Thomas Meier
Torsten Wöhr
Chairman of the Board
CEO
CMO
Günther Loidl
Roland Schürmann
Alain Schaffter
CTO
COO
CFO
2
Bachem Capital Markets Day Sep 20, 2022
Introduction
Long-term focus, majority shareholder
Kuno Sommer, Chairman
Mission
Transforming the TIDES CDMO space
Thomas Meier, CEO
Market
Benefiting from the growth of TIDES therapeutics
Torsten Wöhr, CMO
Innovation
Pushing industry boundaries in chemical synthesis
Günther Loidl, CTO
Operations & Capacity
Aiming for best-in-class utilization
Roland Schürmann, COO
Financials
Securing long-term growth
Alain Schaffter, CFO
Summary
Opening a new chapter
Thomas Meier, CEO
Q&A
All
3
Bachem Capital Markets Day Sep 20, 2022
4
Bachem Capital Markets Day Sep 20, 2022
Majority shareholder family long-term committed to sustainable growth.
First 50 years history for CHF 500 million, next 5 year target for second CHF 500 million sales.
TIDES markets are facing disruptive changes, driven through medical needs with blockbuster potential and growing switch from recombinant to chemical peptides production.
Bachem is able to capture these opportunities across of CDMO capabilities through massive capacity investments and long-term partnerships with key players.
5
Bachem Capital Markets Day Sep 20, 2022
Sales 2022
547 M
566 M
566 M
Net income 2022
116 M
120 M
120 M
Net cash 2022
149 M
155 M
155 M
P/E ratio 2022
32,2x
Yield 2022
1,46%
Capitalization
3 739 M
3 873 M
3 873 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,57x
EV / Sales 2023
5,64x
Nbr of Employees
1 663
Free-Float
86,0%
