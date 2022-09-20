Advanced search
Bachem : Presentation Capital Markets Day 2022

09/20/2022
Date

|

September 20, 2022

Location

|

Zurich/Zoom Call

Name

|

Bachem CEC

Kuno Sommer

Thomas Meier

Torsten Wöhr

Chairman of the Board

CEO

CMO

Günther Loidl

Roland Schürmann

Alain Schaffter

CTO

COO

CFO

2

Bachem Capital Markets Day Sep 20, 2022

Introduction

Long-term focus, majority shareholder

Kuno Sommer, Chairman

Mission

Transforming the TIDES CDMO space

Thomas Meier, CEO

Market

Benefiting from the growth of TIDES therapeutics

Torsten Wöhr, CMO

Innovation

Pushing industry boundaries in chemical synthesis

Günther Loidl, CTO

Operations & Capacity

Aiming for best-in-class utilization

Roland Schürmann, COO

Financials

Securing long-term growth

Alain Schaffter, CFO

Summary

Opening a new chapter

Thomas Meier, CEO

Q&A

All

3

Bachem Capital Markets Day Sep 20, 2022

Kuno Sommer

4

Bachem Capital Markets Day Sep 20, 2022

  • Majority shareholder family long-term committed to sustainable growth.
  • First 50 years history for CHF 500 million, next 5 year target for second CHF 500 million sales.
  • TIDES markets are facing disruptive changes, driven through medical needs with blockbuster potential and growing switch from recombinant to chemical peptides production.
  • Bachem is able to capture these opportunities across of CDMO capabilities through massive capacity investments and long-term partnerships with key players.

5

Bachem Capital Markets Day Sep 20, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bachem Holding AG published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
