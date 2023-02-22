Bachem : Sustainability at Bachem

Platinum EcoVadis Rating Bachem has received a platinum medal for being a sustainable business from EcoVadis, a sustainability rating organization. With a network of over 90,000 rated enterprises across 175 countries and 200 industries, EcoVadis is a market leader in providing sustainability ratings. Our business' status was previously raised from silver to gold the previous year. With the platinum award, Bachem has moved up to the top 1% of businesses in our sector and the top 2% of EcoVadis' list of most sustainable enterprises. The rating recognizes the company's performance in areas such as the environment, ethical behavior. sustainable procurement, and labor and human rights.

Achieving Platinum status on the Ecovadis CSR rating platform is a significant accomplishment and showcases our company's efforts to run our business. Günther Loidl CTO

About EcoVadis EcoVadis is a global provider of sustainability ratings for companies. Through a thorough examination procedure, the company rates a company's performance in terms of the environment, society, and ethics. Companies and organizations all around the world use EcoVadis' evaluations and reports to recognize and manage sustainability risks and opportunities in their supply chains. The platform enables businesses to comprehend the sustainability performance of their suppliers and take corrective action. UN Global Compact Bachem is a UN Global Compact member. Thus, as a corporation, we are dedicated to upholding the UN Global Compact's 10 guiding principles. We align our tactics and endeavors with the overarching ideals of labor, the environment, human rights, and anti-corruption. The greatest corporate sustainability program in the world, the UN Global Compact is a global agreement between businesses and the UN to make globalization more socially and environmentally acceptable.

The UN Global Compact's 10 guiding principles The Human Rights Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses. Labour Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining; Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour; Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation. Environment Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges; Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies. Anti-Corruption Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

Sustainability is key to our role as a supplier for the pharma and biotech industry. As a responsible corporation, we strive to minimize our environmental impact and maximize our positive impact on society. Franz Saladin CSR Compliance Manager

Plans for implementing sustainability at our sites Our primary business, which involves bringing medications to patients all over the world with the help of our clients, is our most significant social contribution. This makes us an integral element of the global healthcare value chain. As a business, we have also established long-term goals in the areas of energy use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, diversity and equal opportunity, and occupational health and safety. We created implementation strategies for this at each of our sites last year.