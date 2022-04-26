Bachem : enters strategic collaboration with Lilly to manufacture oligonucleotide-based drug substances

Bachem (SIX: BANB) announced today that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients based on oligonucleotides, a rising new class of complex molecules.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bachem will provide the appropriate engineering infrastructure and expertise to implement Lilly's novel oligonucleotide manufacturing technology. Furthermore, Bachem will provide R&D and production personnel at its facilities in Bubendorf, Switzerland, for the development and manufacture of GMP-grade material for Lilly's oligonucleotide-based investigational medicines using Lilly's technology.

Lilly commits to placing manufacturing projects with Bachem over the next seven years with increasing material supply demands following successful implementation of Lilly's oligonucleotide manufacturing technology. The annual order volume has the potential to achieve around CHF 100 million, depending on Bachem reaching certain milestones and definite volumes ordered by Lilly.