Bachem : Somatostatin Analogues Provide Invaluable Therapeutic Options

Somatostatin is a hormone that inhibits the release of other hormones involved in the regulation of important physiological functions of the gastrointestinal tract. Somatostatin analogues like octreotide, lanreotide and pasireotide are synthetic versions of somatostatin optimized for an effective therapeutic use. They often require complex injectable formulations for a convenient long acting application and non-parenteral formulations that could significantly improve the treatment especially in juveniles are in development.

For decades, somatostatin-related drugs have been of interest in the areas of endocrinology and oncology. Somatostatin was initially viewed as an attractive candidate for the treatment of cancer due to its ability to block hormone release and cell growth after binding to its receptors; however, the native somatostatin peptide exhibited disadvantages such as a short half-life and rebound hypersecretion upon discontinuation. To overcome these obstacles, the design of somatostatin analogues (SSAs) with longer half-lives and improved pharmacologic efficacy have continued to be a focus of drug development1Wolin E, Gastrointest. Cancer Res. 5, 161-168 (2012). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Octreotide (Sandostatin®), the first SSA to reach approval, in 1988. The drug is available in its conventional form and as a modified long-acting-release (LAR) formulation known as Sandostatin LAR®. The FDA approved pasireotide (Signifor®) for the treatment of Cushing's disease in 2012 and lanreotide (Somatuline®) for the treatment of acromegaly in 2007 and for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors in 2014. More recently, the FDA approved Advanced Accelerator Applications' Lutathera®, a Lu-177-labeled SSA for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors was approved in 2018. The FDA approved the first oral SSA for acromegaly, Chiasma's octreotide (Mycapssa®), in 20202Medtrack (2021).

There are several innovator drug candidates including New Molecular Entities (NMEs) and new dosage forms or formulations (non-NMEs) that are somatostatin-related peptides in various phases of clinical development as shown in Table 1.