Bachem : reports excellent results in 2020 - Sales exceed 400 million CHF for the first time

We use cookies so that we can offer you the best possible website experience. This includes cookies which are necessary for the operations of the website, as well as cookies that are only used for anonymous statistical purposes, for comfort settings or to display personalized content. Please note that based on your settings, it is possible that not all functionalities of the website will be available. You can find further information in our privacy policy
Please make your personal preference here:
Disclaimer
Bachem Holding AG published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 04:37:02 UTC.