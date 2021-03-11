Log in
BACHEM HOLDING AG

BACHEM HOLDING AG

(BANB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bachem : reports excellent results in 2020 - Sales exceed 400 million CHF for the first time

03/11/2021 | 11:38pm EST
Financials
Sales 2020 387 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2020 71,9 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net Debt 2020 150 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,5x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 4 785 M 5 172 M 5 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart BACHEM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bachem Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACHEM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 431,67 CHF
Last Close Price 342,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Meier Chief Executive Officer
Alain Schaffter Chief Financial Officer
Kuno Sommer Chairman
Günther Loidl Chief Technology Officer
Roland Schürmann Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BACHEM HOLDING AG-14.79%5 144
MODERNA, INC.24.20%51 870
LONZA GROUP AG-4.18%43 378
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.69%36 386
CELLTRION, INC.-18.38%34 137
SEAGEN INC.-12.59%27 093
