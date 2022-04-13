Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Backblaze, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLZE   US05637B1052

BACKBLAZE, INC.

(BLZE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.69 USD   +3.48%
05:15pBACKBLAZE : Founders Announce Limited Conversion of Class B Shares and Adoption of 10b5-1 Trading Plans - Form 8-K
PU
05:12pBACKBLAZE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pBackblaze Founders Announce Limited Conversion of Class B Shares and Adoption of 10b5-1 Trading Plans
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Backblaze : Founders Announce Limited Conversion of Class B Shares and Adoption of 10b5-1 Trading Plans - Form 8-K

04/13/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Backblaze Founders Announce Limited Conversion of Class B Shares and Adoption of 10b5-1 Trading Plans

SAN MATEO-April 13, 2022,Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading independent storage cloud platform, announced today that the company's founders have converted a limited portion of their Class B shares of Backblaze stock to Class A shares. This action was taken in association with non-discretionary, automatic stock trading plans under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that were previously adopted in late February 2022 during the company's open trading window.

"In the continuing spirit of transparency that is integral to Backblaze, we, the founders of Backblaze, are notifying investors well in advance of our potential stock sales," said CEO Gleb Budman. "Speaking on behalf of myself and the other co-founders, we want investors to know that:
1) The sales associated with these plans represent only a small portion of our holdings and after these sales are completed, we will retain approximately 80% of our shares and remain significant stockholders of the company.
2) We continue to have a positive long-term outlook for the company, and these planned sales are intended only to diversify our personal portfolios after approximately 15 years without any other significant opportunity for monetization.
3) The 10b5-1 trading plans were designed to minimize price impact through low volume, daily sales."

A blog post with additional details regarding the planned sales by the founders under automatic 10b5-1 trading plans will also be available on our company website.

The conversion of these shares and the subsequent sale transactions under the plan will be disclosed publicly through Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The founders are converting the portion of their shares necessary to cover planned future sales under the 10b5-1 plans, and these shares remain subject to IPO lock-up agreements as described in the company's SEC filings, including its recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Sales of 2,000 shares of Class A common stock each trading day under these automatic 10b5-1 trading plans by each founder are scheduled to begin upon the release of the IPO lock-up provisions on May 10, 2022 or such earlier date if the lock-up early release conditions are satisfied, subject to applicable securities laws. The founders converting their shares include Gleb Budman, CEO and Chairperson of the Board; Brian Wilson, Chief Technology Officer and Director; Tim Nufire, Chief Cloud Officer and Director; Casey Jones, VP Design; and Kwok Hang Ng, Web Architect.

Investors may access company filings at https://ir.backblaze.com or in the EDGAR filings database on the SEC website, sec.gov.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, backup and archive data, and more. With nearly two exabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with approximately 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

1

Investors Contact

James Kisner,
Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@backblaze.com
Press Contact

Patrick Thomas
Head of Publishing
press@backblaze.com
2

Disclaimer

Backblaze Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BACKBLAZE, INC.
05:15pBACKBLAZE : Founders Announce Limited Conversion of Class B Shares and Adoption of 10b5-1 ..
PU
05:12pBACKBLAZE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pBackblaze Founders Announce Limited Conversion of Class B Shares and Adoption of 10b5-1..
AQ
11:13aBackblaze Rolls Out Data Migration Service
MT
11:01aBackblaze Launches Free Universal Data Migration Service
AQ
04/07Backblaze Announces Enhanced Partner Program
AQ
03/29Backblaze and CTERA Provide All-in-one, Distributed Cloud File Storage Solution
AQ
03/29Backblaze, Inc. and CTERA Provide All-in-one, Distributed Cloud File Storage Solution
CI
03/28BACKBLAZE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/24Backblaze Doubles Down on Security With Open Bug Bounty Program
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BACKBLAZE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 15,9%
Chart BACKBLAZE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Backblaze, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACKBLAZE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,33 $
Average target price 23,80 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gleb Budman Chief Executive Officer
Frank Patchel Chief Financial Officer
Brian Wilson Secretary, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mark Potter Chief Information Security Officer
Tina Cessna Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BACKBLAZE, INC.-38.84%314
ACCENTURE PLC-21.18%206 951
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.26%177 540
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.75%113 295
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.33%97 056
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.70%96 025