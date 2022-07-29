Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Backblaze, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLZE   US05637B1052

BACKBLAZE, INC.

(BLZE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15 2022-07-29 pm EDT
5.460 USD   -2.33%
01:04pBACKBLAZE : Get a Clear Picture of Your Data Spread With Backblaze and DataIntell
PU
07/21Backblaze Appoints Chief Marketing Officer
AQ
07/21Backblaze Appoints Kevin Gavin as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Backblaze : Get a Clear Picture of Your Data Spread With Backblaze and DataIntell

07/29/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Do you know where your data is? It's a question more and more businesses have to ask themselves, and if you don't have a definitive answer, you're not alone. The average company manages over 100TB of data. By 2025, it's estimated that 463 exabytes of data will be created each day globally. That's a massive amount of data to keep tabs on.

But understanding where your data lives is just one part of the equation. Your next question is probably, "How much is it costing me?" A new partnership between Backblaze and DataIntell can help you get answers to both questions.

What Is DataIntell?

DataIntell is an application designed to help you better understand your data and
storage utilization. This analytic tool helps identify old and unused files and gives better
insights into data changes, file duplication, and used space over time. It is designed to
help you manage large amounts of data growth. It provides detailed, user friendly, and accurate analytics of your data use, storage, and cost, allowing you to optimize your storage and monitor its usage no matter where it lives-on-premises or in the cloud.

How Does Backblaze Integrate With DataIntell?

Together, DataIntell and Backblaze provide you with the best of both worlds. DataIntell allows you to identify and understand the costs and security of your data today, while Backblaze provides you with a simple, scalable, and reliable cloud storage option for the future.

"DataIntell offers a unique storage analysis and data management software which facilitates decision making while reducing costs and increasing efficiency, either for on-prem, cloud, or archives. With Backblaze and DataIntell, organizations can now manage their data growth and optimize their storage cost with these two simple and easy-to-use solutions.
-Olivier Rivard, President/CTO, DataIntell

How Does This Partnership Benefit Joint Customers?

This partnership delivers value to joint customers in three key areas:

  • It allows you to make the most of your data wherever it lives, at speed, and with a 99.9% uptime SLA-no cold delays or speed premiums.
  • You can easily migrate on-premises data and data stored on tape to scalable, affordable cloud storage.
  • You can stretch your budget (further) with S3-compatible storage predictably priced at a fraction of the cost of other cloud providers.

"Unlike legacy providers, Backblaze offers always-hot storage in one tier, so there's no juggling between tiers to stay within budget. By partnering with DataIntell, we can offer a cost-effective solution to joint customers looking to simplify their storage spend and data management efforts."
-Nilay Patel, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Backblaze

Getting Started With Backblaze B2 and DataIntell

Are you looking for more insight into your data landscape? Contact our Sales team today to get started.

print

Disclaimer

Backblaze Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 17:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BACKBLAZE, INC.
01:04pBACKBLAZE : Get a Clear Picture of Your Data Spread With Backblaze and DataIntell
PU
07/21Backblaze Appoints Chief Marketing Officer
AQ
07/21Backblaze Appoints Kevin Gavin as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
07/19Backblaze to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022
GL
07/19Backblaze to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022
AQ
07/14BACKBLAZE : Do More With Your Data With the Backblaze + Aparavi Joint Solution
PU
07/08BACKBLAZE : Ransomware Takeaways From Q2 2022
PU
07/08Oppenheimer Adjusts Price Target for Backblaze to $11.50 From $14, Maintains Outperform..
MT
07/08BACKBLAZE : 12 Power Tips for Backing Up Business Data
PU
06/28Backblaze and Veritas Level Up Ease for Multi-cloud Backup and Recovery
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BACKBLAZE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 71,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart BACKBLAZE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Backblaze, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACKBLAZE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,59 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gleb Budman Chief Executive Officer
Frank Patchel Chief Financial Officer
Brian Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Mark Potter Chief Information Security Officer
Tina Cessna Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BACKBLAZE, INC.-66.90%172
ACCENTURE PLC-26.74%192 092
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.78%149 832
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.09%99 648
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.62%79 935
VMWARE, INC.0.41%49 039