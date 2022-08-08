|
Backblaze : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
Aug 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
Disclaimer
Backblaze Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 20:54:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about BACKBLAZE, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on BACKBLAZE, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
83,9 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-52,8 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
71,1 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-3,97x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
203 M
203 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,58x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|270
|Free-Float
|21,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BACKBLAZE, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|6,60 $
|Average target price
|15,00 $
|Spread / Average Target
|127%