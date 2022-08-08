Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Backblaze, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLZE   US05637B1052

BACKBLAZE, INC.

(BLZE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
6.960 USD   +5.45%
04:55pBACKBLAZE : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
08/05BACKBLAZE : Announcing Backblaze B2 Virtual User Group – Come Join Us!
PU
08/02Backblaze to Crowdsource Questions From Investors for Q2'22 Earnings Call on August 9
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Backblaze : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

08/08/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Backblaze Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 20:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BACKBLAZE, INC.
04:55pBACKBLAZE : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
08/05BACKBLAZE : Announcing Backblaze B2 Virtual User Group – Come Join Us!
PU
08/02Backblaze to Crowdsource Questions From Investors for Q2'22 Earnings Call on August 9
GL
08/02Backblaze to Crowdsource Questions From Investors for Q2'22 Earnings Call on August 9
GL
08/02BACKBLAZE : Drive Stats for Q2 2022
PU
07/29BACKBLAZE : Get a Clear Picture of Your Data Spread With Backblaze and DataIntell
PU
07/21Backblaze Appoints Chief Marketing Officer
AQ
07/21Backblaze Appoints Kevin Gavin as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
07/19Backblaze to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022
GL
07/19Backblaze to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BACKBLAZE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 71,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart BACKBLAZE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Backblaze, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACKBLAZE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,60 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gleb Budman Chief Executive Officer
Frank Patchel Chief Financial Officer
Brian Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Mark Potter Chief Information Security Officer
Tina Cessna Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BACKBLAZE, INC.-60.92%203
ACCENTURE PLC-25.38%195 679
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.99%155 089
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.25%102 716
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.36%85 412
SNOWFLAKE INC.-51.14%52 652