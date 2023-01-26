Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Backblaze, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLZE   US05637B1052

BACKBLAZE, INC.

(BLZE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25:40 2023-01-26 pm EST
7.340 USD   +3.38%
01/25Backblaze : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
01/25Backblaze to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 15, 2023
GL
01/19Backblaze : Ransomware Takeaways Q4 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Backblaze : Simplify Data Protection with Backblaze and Commvault

01/26/2023 | 12:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The most effective backups are the ones you never have to think about-It's that simple. For anyone in charge of data protection-IT Admins, IT Directors, CTOs and CIOs, managed service providers, and others-driving to that level of simplicity is always the goal. A new partnership between Backblaze and Commvault brings you one step closer to achieving that goal.

Now, Commvault customers can select Backblaze B2 as a cloud storage destination for their Commvault backups and data management needs. Read on to learn more about the partnership.

What Is Commvault?

Commvault is a global leader in data management. Their Intelligent Data Services help organizations transform how they protect, store, and use data. They offer a simple, unified Data Management Platform that spans all of a company's data, no matter where it lives-on-premises, or in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment-or how it's structured-in legacy applications, databases, virtual machines, or in containers.

How Does This Partnership Benefit Joint Customers?

Joint customers gain access to easy, affordable cloud storage that integrates with Commvault's software. The partnership benefits joint customers in a few key ways:

  • Quick setup: Get started with a seamless integration.
  • Easy administration: Manage data in one platform.
  • Better backups: Protect your data from ransomware risks, equipment failure, damage, theft, and human error.
  • Faster recoveries: Restore your environment quickly in the event of a disaster.
  • Affordable storage: Backblaze is ⅕ the cost of major cloud providers.
Take Advantage of Capacity-Based Pricing with Backblaze B2 Reserve

Joint customers who prefer predictable cloud spend rather than consumption-based pricing can take advantage of Backblaze B2 Reserve. The Backblaze B2 Reserve offering is capacity-based, starting at 20TB, with key features, including:

  • Free egress up to the amount of storage purchased per month.
  • Free transaction calls.
  • Enhanced migration services.
  • No delete penalties.
  • Upgraded Tera support.

Customers can purchase B2 Reserve through our channel partners. If you're interested in participating or just want to learn more, contact our Sales team.

If you're a channel partner and Commvault is in your suite of offerings, we'd love to engage with you. Register on our Partner Portal to get started with offering Backblaze B2 as a backup target.

Customer Spotlight: How Pittsburg State Protects Data in Tornado Alley

Pittsburg State University, located in the heart of Tornado Alley in Kansas, took steps to protect their data by deploying private cloud infrastructure via Commvault Distributed Storage. They established two nodes on-premises and a third across the state for geographic separation, but they wanted another layer of protection. They added Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage giving them peace of mind that their data would be better protected from threats like ransomware. Since Backblaze is integrated with Commvault, Commvault de-duplicates the data, then sends a copy to Backblaze nightly.

"Backblaze B2 had the capability we lacked. I bolted it onto our system, so now I have off-site backup that is safe and well-protected from a regional disaster in Kansas."
-Tim Pearson, Director for IT Infrastructure and Security, Pittsburg State University

Getting Started with Backblaze B2 and Commvault

Ready to simplify your Commvault backup storage? Check out our Commvault Quickstart Guide for a walk through on how to set up Backblaze B2 as your Commvault cloud storage target.

print

Attachments

Disclaimer

Backblaze Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 17:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BACKBLAZE, INC.
01/25Backblaze : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
01/25Backblaze to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 15, 2023
GL
01/19Backblaze : Ransomware Takeaways Q4 2022
PU
01/10Backblaze Reiterates Fiscal Q4, Full-Year Outlook; Shares Rise After-Hours
MT
01/10Backblaze, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
01/10Backblaze Reaffirms Guidance Ahead of Participation in Needham Growth Conference
GL
01/10Backblaze, Inc. Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
CI
2022Backblaze Opens New US East Data Region
GL
2022Backblaze Opens New US East Data Region
AQ
2022Backblaze, Inc. Opens New US East Data Region
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BACKBLAZE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 65,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 232 M 232 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart BACKBLAZE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Backblaze, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACKBLAZE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,10 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gleb Budman Chief Executive Officer
Frank Patchel Chief Financial Officer
Mark Potter Chief Information Security Officer
Tina Cessna Senior Vice President-Engineering
Brian Beach Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BACKBLAZE, INC.15.45%232
ACCENTURE PLC2.37%172 020
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.5.31%153 954
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.09%127 265
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.12%94 487
INFOSYS LIMITED2.31%78 187