Backblaze to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 17, 2022

Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading independent storage cloud platform, will report financial results for its fourth quarter of 2021 (ending December 31, 2021) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after market close.

Following the release of results, Backblaze will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the results.

Attend the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rz373w9p.

Register to listen by phone here: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4842388.

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com.

