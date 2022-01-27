Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Backblaze, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLZE   US05637B1052

BACKBLAZE, INC.

(BLZE)
  Report
News 
Summary

Backblaze to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 17, 2022

01/27/2022 | 04:13pm EST
Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading independent storage cloud platform, will report financial results for its fourth quarter of 2021 (ending December 31, 2021) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after market close.

Following the release of results, Backblaze will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the results.

Attend the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rz373w9p.
Register to listen by phone here: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4842388.

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With nearly two exabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with close to 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 380 M 380 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Gleb Budman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank Patchel Chief Financial Officer
Brian Wilson Director & Chief Technology Officer
Mark Potter Chief Information Security Officer
Tom MacMitchell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BACKBLAZE, INC.-25.70%380
ACCENTURE PLC-20.42%208 491
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.84%186 209
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.45%120 404
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.77%96 380
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.04%83 206