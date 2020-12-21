Backstageplay Announces Kick Off of Its New Big Community Esports Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (FSE: DOZB) (OTC Pink: PRYNF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the creation of its Esports gamification platform, which will operate under the "bigC" ("BIG COMMUNITY") brand. Marketing website link: https://www.bigc.gg/.

At the heart of its Esports-focused B2B technology solution is Backstageplay's robust gamification platform which will reward and recognize fans and subscribers for interacting with any and all forms of digital content. Content can be created and then linked or incorporated into the platform by a team, player, influencer, celebrity, or any similar branded online community (the "Brand").

Backstageplay's bigC will operate as an extension of each Brand's existing website and it will serve to consolidate its social capital into one BIG COMMUNITY technology hub. This will enable Esports organizations to engage user activity within one platform and provide the tools to allow these Brands to finally control their content (versus sending their content out to third parties who use that content to monetize the Brand's fans). It will also provide Brands with the ability to easily incentivize users to join and interact with the Brand in a live, customized, gamified online community.

Backstageplay's bigC will initially be deployed to service Esports organizations, due to their inherently online communities and high bar for user experience. The platform will support Brands in their build-out and operation of a more consolidated, compelling online environment that they control. BigC will also assist these Brands attract, retain, engage and monetize their BIG COMMUNITY of fans. As the bigC is adopted by customers in the Esports sector, Backstageplay intends to expand the platform to service other sectors, which is consistent with its founding business principles.

"There is no question that the Esports sector has amassed fully engaged, active online communities in a very short period of time," said Sean Hodgins Backstageplay's CFO. "The challenge with these communities, as we continue to see in the music and social media influencer industries, is how these Brands effectively monetize their fans online. The major content delivery platforms such as Twitch, Youtube and Facebook are squeezing the online ad and subscription revenue opportunities and all Brands are looking for a better approach. We believe that our B2B focused, universal rewards system and open access content gamification platform will reinvent how fans can better connect with their favorite eSports Organizations and drive new revenue opportunities."

The Company is in discussions with several prospective Brands and Esports organizations with plans to launch its first communities in early 2021. The Company is also exploring additional synergistic opportunities in the Esports sector, which may take the form of strategic alliances or investments in teams and organizations as well as the attraction of noted Esports pioneers as members of the Baskstageplay team.

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay, Inc. is an online and mobile entertainment and marketing company, engaged in the business of social gaming and retention software and services. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.backstageplay.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70724