BacTech Environmental : Audited Annual Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of BacTech Environmental Corporation

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of BacTech Environmental Corporation and its subsidiary (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statements of changes in equity (deficiency) and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020 and 2019 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets, has past due liabilities, and has an accumulated deficit at December 31, 2020. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that material uncertainties exist that cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises

Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially

