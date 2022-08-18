BacTech Environmental : Interim Financial Statement

BacTech Environmental Corporation Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

BacTech Environmental Corporation Table of Contents For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Page Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 4 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency) 5 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 6 Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 7 - 25 1

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor, UMY McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, LLP, has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor. BacTech Environmental Corporation August 26, 2021 2

BacTech Environmental Corporation Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated) As at As at June 30 December 31 2021 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets 255,153 Cash 19,412 Prepaid expenses 9,290 14,261 Total current assets 264,443 33,673 Total assets 264,443 33,673 Liabilities Current liabilities 1,550,005 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 7) 1,666,791 Government assistance (note 20) 60,000 60,000 Payable to Aquila Resources Inc. (note 5) 161,294 161,294 Loan payable (note 8) 150,000 150,000 Debentures (note 9) 575,660 615,795 Total current liabilities 2,496,959 2,653,880 Liabilities related to abandoned subsidary (note 19) 180,647 180,647 Total liabilities 2,677,606 2,834,527 Equity (deficiency) 6,738,054 Share capital (note 10) 5,787,147 Option reserve (note 12) 377,245 223,787 Warrant reserve (note 11) 198,367 296,198 Deficit (9,726,829) (9,107,986) Total deficiency (2,413,163) (2,800,854) Total liabilities and deficiency 264,443 33,673 Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1) Commitments and Contingencies (note 18) Subsequent Event (note 21) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Approved by the Board Signed: "Ross Orr" Signed: "Jay Richardson" Director Director 3