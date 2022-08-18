Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BacTech Environmental Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCCEF   CA0704902067

BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL CORPORATION

(BCCEF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:11 2022-08-12 am EDT
0.0700 USD   +13.45%
08/18BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL : Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
08/18BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL : Annual Audited Financial Statementments
PU
08/18BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL : Interim Financial Statement
PU
Summary 
Summary

BacTech Environmental : Interim Financial Statement

08/18/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
BacTech Environmental Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Table of Contents

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Page

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency)

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 25

1

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor, UMY McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, LLP, has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

BacTech Environmental Corporation

August 26, 2021

2

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

As at

As at

June 30

December 31

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

255,153

Cash

19,412

Prepaid expenses

9,290

14,261

Total current assets

264,443

33,673

Total assets

264,443

33,673

Liabilities

Current liabilities

1,550,005

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 7)

1,666,791

Government assistance (note 20)

60,000

60,000

Payable to Aquila Resources Inc. (note 5)

161,294

161,294

Loan payable (note 8)

150,000

150,000

Debentures (note 9)

575,660

615,795

Total current liabilities

2,496,959

2,653,880

Liabilities related to abandoned subsidary (note 19)

180,647

180,647

Total liabilities

2,677,606

2,834,527

Equity (deficiency)

6,738,054

Share capital (note 10)

5,787,147

Option reserve (note 12)

377,245

223,787

Warrant reserve (note 11)

198,367

296,198

Deficit

(9,726,829)

(9,107,986)

Total deficiency

(2,413,163)

(2,800,854)

Total liabilities and deficiency

264,443

33,673

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (note 18)

Subsequent Event (note 21)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board

Signed: "Ross Orr"

Signed: "Jay Richardson"

Director

Director

3

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Expenses

157,548

448,417

Operating and administrative costs (note 14)

(21,142)

93,564

Finance charges (note 15)

63,000

48,891

129,667

105,870

Project expenditures

31,549

1,382

71,850

1,382

Total expense

252,097

29,131

649,934

200,816

Net loss for the period from operations

(252,097)

(29,131)

(649,934)

(200,816)

Other Income

Gain from forgiveness of debt (note 7)

-

1,219,674

-

1,219,674

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for

the period

(252,097)

1,190,543

(649,934)

1,018,858

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 13)

0.00

0.01

0.005

0.01

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding (note 13)

137,907,880

105,420,423

131,348,787

103,998,200

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BacTech Environmental Corporation published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 12,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Income Statement Evolution
