BacTech Environmental : Interim Financial Statement

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency)
5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
7 - 25
1
Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor, UMY McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, LLP, has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
BacTech Environmental Corporation
August 26, 2021
2
BacTech Environmental Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
As at
As at
June 30
December 31
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Current assets
255,153
Cash
19,412
Prepaid expenses
9,290
14,261
Total current assets
264,443
33,673
Total assets
264,443
33,673
Liabilities
Current liabilities
1,550,005
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 7)
1,666,791
Government assistance (note 20)
60,000
60,000
Payable to Aquila Resources Inc. (note 5)
161,294
161,294
Loan payable (note 8)
150,000
150,000
Debentures (note 9)
575,660
615,795
Total current liabilities
2,496,959
2,653,880
Liabilities related to abandoned subsidary (note 19)
180,647
180,647
Total liabilities
2,677,606
2,834,527
Equity (deficiency)
6,738,054
Share capital (note 10)
5,787,147
Option reserve (note 12)
377,245
223,787
Warrant reserve (note 11)
198,367
296,198
Deficit
(9,726,829)
(9,107,986)
Total deficiency
(2,413,163)
(2,800,854)
Total liabilities and deficiency
264,443
33,673
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (note 18)
Subsequent Event (note 21)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Approved by the Board
Signed: "Ross Orr"
Signed: "Jay Richardson"
Director
Director
3
BacTech Environmental Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Expenses
157,548
448,417
Operating and administrative costs (note 14)
(21,142)
93,564
Finance charges (note 15)
63,000
48,891
129,667
105,870
Project expenditures
31,549
1,382
71,850
1,382
Total expense
252,097
29,131
649,934
200,816
Net loss for the period from operations
(252,097)
(29,131)
(649,934)
(200,816)
Other Income
Gain from forgiveness of debt (note 7)
-
1,219,674
-
1,219,674
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for
the period
(252,097)
1,190,543
(649,934)
1,018,858
Basic and diluted loss per share (note 13)
0.00
0.01
0.005
0.01
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding (note 13)
137,907,880
105,420,423
131,348,787
103,998,200
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
BacTech Environmental Corporation published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:03:01 UTC.