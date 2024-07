Bactiguard Holding AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development of solutions for preventing of device-related healthcare associated infections (HAI). Its technology is based on the Bactiguard Infection Protection (BIP), a thin coating permanently bound to the surface of medical devices. It consists of the noble metals: gold, palladium and silver, which reduces the adhesion of bacteria to the coated surfaces. Its product portfolio includes: BIP Foley Catherer, made from medical grade latex, and BIP Foley Catheter - Silicone, used for drainage and irrigation of the bladder; BIP Endotracheal Tube, for general anesthesia, intensive care, and emergency medicine for airway management and mechanical ventilation; and BIP Central Venous Catherer, made of polyurethane and used to administer drugs and intravenous solutions, monitor pressure and blood sampling. The Company is also present in Portugal, via a distribution agreement with Socime Medical Ltd, and Zambia.