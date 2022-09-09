Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bactiguard Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACTI B   SE0005878741

BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BACTI B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:37 2022-09-09 am EDT
116.20 SEK   +1.40%
03:20aBACTIGUARD : A new Letter of Intent (LoI) between Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Bactiguard has been signed
PU
07/14TRANSCRIPT : Bactiguard Holding AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 14, 2022
CI
07/14Interim report for Q2 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bactiguard : A new Letter of Intent (LoI) between Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Bactiguard has been signed

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Infections related to orthopedic surgery is a common problem but can be prevented by using a technology developed by Bactiguard, former known as Vigilenz. A collaboration between University Kebangsaan in Malaysia and Bactiguard aims at making this technology more available to a larger group of patients worldwide.

The Bactiguard technology is a non-releasing surface modification that prevents microbes from attaching to medical devices. Thereby it reduces the risk of infections and consequently the use of antibiotics. In a longer perspective, it also reduces the risk of anti-microbial resistance, which is one of the biggest threats of our time. The technology is approved and available in Malaysia and many other regions globally.

By reducing the risk of infections, we can decrease the individual suffering related to an infection, as well as days spent at the hospital, says Sathish Subramaniam, CEO Bactiguard South East Asia.

The LoI promises more innovative products within the orthopedic field and other areas since it opens for more clinical trials. The aim is to be a pioneer within research and development of orthopedic implants and other medical devices and make the technology available for a larger group of patients. The advantages would be multiple, both for the individual patient and from a socioeconomic perspective.

The collaboration has been a game changer in the standard of healthcare, both domestically and globally, says Sathish Subramaniam.

UKM chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr. Mohamad Abdul Razak is hopeful that the collaboration will be able to create a significant impact on society and for the benefit of mankind.

The initiatives that will be made through UKM and Bactiguard will create a paradigm shift in the approaches and fight against infections and helping our surgeons the world over as well as patients, having a better chance of healing and quality of life, says Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr. Mohamad Abdul Razak.

For more information, please contact:

Mr Sathish Komar Subramaniam
Chief Executive Officer, Bactiguard (South East Asia) Sdn. Bhd
Email: sathish.subramaniam@bactiguard.com

www.bactiguard.com

About Bactiguard SEA
Bactiguard SEA was formerly known as Vigilenz Medical Devices Sdn. Bhd. Vigilenz started operation in 2002 focusing on surgical sutures and has ventured into many new product developments and gained international endorsements such as the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) product clearance and the European CE marking as well as local Halal Certification for its products.

Vigilenz and UKM has been sharing expertise on joint research projects and clinical studies with Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology since 2019. After the acquisition the collaborative activities have further developed and extended to new product development, based on Bactiguard infection prevention technology.

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
03:20aBACTIGUARD : A new Letter of Intent (LoI) between Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Bacti..
PU
07/14TRANSCRIPT : Bactiguard Holding AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 14, 2022
CI
07/14Interim report for Q2 2022
AQ
07/14Bactiguard Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
07/11Invitation to presentation of Bactiguard's interim report on July 14, 2022
AQ
07/04Third generation of patents for the Bactiguard technology will be granted
AQ
07/04Bactiguard Announces European Patent Office Intends to Grant A European Patent for Bact..
CI
05/16Neonode Announces Changes to the Composition of its Board of Directors
AQ
05/13Senior management and key employees in Bactiguard have acquired call options in Bactigu..
AQ
04/29BACTIGUARD : 220429 Bulletin from Bactiguard Holding AB's (publ) Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 175 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2021 -58,8 M -5,47 M -5,47 M
Net Debt 2021 30,4 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 -98,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 016 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales 2021 33,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Göransson Chief Executive Officer
Carin Jakobson Chief Financial Officer
Nils Thomas von Koch Chairman
Stefan Grass Chief Medical Officer & Deputy CEO
Sathish Subramaniam Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)-30.55%374
COLOPLAST A/S-24.67%25 206
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED10.17%6 068
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-34.69%2 452
NAKANISHI INC.24.60%1 629
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-69.31%1 414